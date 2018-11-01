Gladding-Hearn books order from Seaway Pilots

NOVEMBER 1, 2018 – Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, Somerset, MA, has won an order from the Seaway Pilots Inc., Cape Vincent, NY, for a Chesapeake Class pilot boat. Delivery of the new 53-footer is scheduled for early 2020.

The Seaway pilots navigate ships in and out of the ports and harbors of the St. Lawrence Seaway between St. Regis, NY and Port Weller on Lake Ontario.

With a length overall of 53.6', a beam of 17.8', and a draft of 4.8', the all-aluminum pilot boat features the Ray Hunt Design Deep V hull. It will be powered by twin Volvo Penta D16, EPA Tier 3-compliant diesel engines, each delivering 641bhp at 1,800 rpm and a top speed of 25 knots.

The engines will turn 5-bladed NiBrAl propellers via ZF500-1-A gearboxes. The launch will be equipped with a 12 kW Northern Lights EPA Tier 3-compliant genset.

A Humphree interceptor trim-tab control system, with automatic trim optimization, will be installed at the transom.

Diesel fuel capacity is 800 gallons, which shipyard officials say, will provide a range of at least 300 miles at an economical speed of about 20 knots.

The wheelhouse, flush-mounted to the deck amidships, features a center-line helm station, heated forward, side and roof windows, five Llebroc seats, a settee and is heated by a 32,000 Btu air-conditioning system. The decks, handrails and cabin are heated by a 100,000 Btu diesel fire hydronic heating system, augmented by main engine waste heat.

Outside of the wheelhouse are wide side decks, side and rear doors, and boarding platforms on the roof. At the transom are throttle and steering controls, and a winch-operated, fixed davit over a recessed platform for rescue operations.