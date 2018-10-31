Wärtsilä divests its pump business

OCTOBER 31, 2018 — Wärtsilä reports that it has divested its pumps business to Solix Group, a Scandinavian investment company with offices in Copenhagen, Denmark and Malmö, Sweden.

The business had sales of some EUR 50 million last year and has been part of the Wärtsilä Marine Solutions organization and became part of the company along with the acquisition of Hamworthy in 2012.

Headquartered in Aalborg, Denmark, Wärtsilä Pumps designs, manufactures, and markets niche pumps. primarily deepwell and in-line pumps, to the marine and oil & gas industries. Its brands include Svanehøj, Hamworthy Pumps, Eureka and Dolphin. Its products are used in applications, such as cargo offloading, fuel gas handling, ballasting, engine cooling, fire protection and exhaust gas cleaning.

"Pumps will continue to be an integral part of Wärtsilä's various gas and fuel gas system solutions. We foresee a strong future for this business with a dedicated new owner who will become an important supplier to Wärtsilä," says Timo Koponen, Vice President, Processing Solutions, Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä Pumps has legal assets in Denmark and Singapore, which together represent a significant share of its operations. Most of the business's 230 employees are located in those countries. Additionally, there are some 20 people employed in Wärtsilä subsidiaries in seven countries, and in production facilities in China.

Wärtsilä says the divestment will enable it to put a greater focus on its "Smart Marine" vision and that it is committed to leading the industry's transition towards a smart marine ecosystem through the extensive use of digitalization and connectivity,.