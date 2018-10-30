ABS Executive Kirsi Tikka discusses IMO 2020 Sulfur Cap

OCTOBER 30, 2018 — For shipowners, the clock is ticking on one of the shipping industry’s most significant air emission regulations. The IMO 2020 Global Sulfur Cap, due to take effect January 1, 2020, will mandate that shipowners burn 0.5% sulfur fuel to comply or use other means such as exhaust gas cleaning systems — so-called scrubbers — if they want to burn heavy fuel oil or operate their ships with dual fuel engines that can burn Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) or another alternative fuel.

All ships that operate outside current Emissions Control Areas (ECAs) will be required to use fuel oil with a maximum sulfur content of 0.5% while vessels operating within ECAs will be required to use fuel oil with a maximum sulfur content of 0.10%. Currently, there are ECAs in North America and the U.S. Caribbean, Baltic and North Seas, and along certain parts of the coast of China.

To get some insight into the widespread ramifications of the IMO 2020 Sulfur Cap, we spoke with Kirsi Tikka, the well-respected ABS Executive Vice President and Senior Maritime Advisor, Global Marine. Tikka spoke with us about the advantages and disadvantages of each of the compliance options, as well as future IMO regulations regarding the reduction of CO 2 emissions and greenhouse gases.

You can listen to the interview with Kirsi by clicking on the arrow below.