Deltamarin and Elomatic win MV Werften cruise ship design contract

OCTOBER 30, 2018 – Deltamarin and Elomatic, both based in Turku, Finland, have signed an agreement with Genting Hong Kong subsidiary MV Werften Wismar GmbH for the basic and detail design of a second Global class cruise ship. The contract is worth approximately EUR 16.5 million to Deltamarin and EUR 17 million for Elomatic.

The vessel will be built in parallel in the shipbuilder's Wismar and Rostock shipyards in Germany. The contract was signed on October 26, 2018 and design work has already commenced.

The vessel is the second in the series of Global class vessels. In addition to engineering, Deltamarin and Elomatic will also provide site services at the shipyard during the construction of the vessel. The two companies also did a large part of the basic and detail design of the first vessel in the cruise ship series.

The 204,000 gt Global class vessels are some of the world's largest cruise ships. When the first vessel is completed, it will be the largest ever built in Germany. The second vessel being designed will be approximately 342 meters long and 46.4 meters wide.

The ships are designed specifically for Genting Hong Kong's Asian cruise market operations and can carry up to 9,500 passengers.

"We are very proud to continue the strategic partnership with MV Werften. We look forward to further developing the cooperation with the yard, providing them with excellent services and helping them execute Genting's extensive newbuilding program," says Deltamarin CEO, Janne Uotila.

Deltamarin is a subsidiary of AVIC International Maritime Holdings Limited, which is part of the AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China) group.

"We are very happy that MV Werften continues to trust in our expertise and ability to design world-class cruise ships and we look forward to designing the second vessel in this remarkable Global class series," says Elomatic CEO Patrik Rautaheimo.