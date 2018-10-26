Wärtsilä hooks design contract for advanced Russian factory trawler

The 121 m long factory trawler will be capable of processing fish from other vessels as well as its own catch

OCTOBER 26, 2018 — Wärtsilä is to provide the ship design for a state-of-the-art factory fishing trawler to be built for RK Lenina at the Yantar shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia.

The vessel will be able to twin trawl for many different fish species, having both conventional winching and pumping systems to bring the catch onboard, and will be being able to process fish from other vessels.

The order with Wärtsilä was placed through its Russian operation Wärtsilä Vostok LLC and was booked in October 2018.

The 121 m long vessel will feature a unique bow design that has undergone testing following computerized fluid dynamic calculations and simulations that offers enhanced performance.

The ship will have more than 5,000 cubic meters of storage capacity.

"This project represents one of the most significant developments for the Russian Federation's fishing fleet," says Ilya Panteleev, Head of Marketing at the Yantar shipyard.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2023 and will operate in Russia's Asian fishing grounds in the Okhots Sea.

While this is the first ship design project that Wärtsilä has carried out for the Yantar shipyard, the company has supplied equipment for numerous vessels built at the yard.

"Wärtsilä has a very successful track record in designing highly efficient and sustainable fishing vessels, and an impressive reference list to back it up," says Dmitry Firsov, Managing Director of Wärtsilä Vostok. "We have worked closely with the shipyard and owner to deliver a very extensive design package that meets the specific operational requirements."

"We have had positive collaboration with Wärtsilä during the concept development phase of the project, and we appreciate their support and technical know-how in designing this very modern fishing vessel. It demonstrates innovative thinking and will help in upgrading fishing methods, processing and logistics," says Sergey B. Tarusov, Chairman of RK Lenina.





