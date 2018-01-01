Clarksons Platou Shipping Services USA, LLC, Houston, TX seeks a Support Vessel Broker to develop Offshore Support Vessel broking segments of the North and South American markets, with focus on Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, and the Caribbean, by providing sales and purchasing broking services to clients based upon thorough research regarding vessel specifications and client requirements. Required: Bachelor’s degree in International Business or foreign equivalent and 2 yrs. exp. managing logistics contracts and coordinating offshore support vessels in Latin America, including mud vessels, platform supply vessels, well testing vessels, and IRM vessels with offshore rigs; coordinating services between vessels and port authorities within the Gulf of Mexico. Travel to Mexico and South America required approximately 8% of the time. Email resume to: [email protected]. REF: SVB