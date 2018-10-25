Havila Kystruten newbuilds to have R-R power and propulsion solutions

OCTOBER 25, 2018 — Norwegian ship owning company Havila Kystruten AS, has ordered four newbuild RoPax vessels of Havyard 923 design that will start operations January 2023 on the the coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes in northern, Norway.

Designed by Havyard Design & Solutions, two of the ships will be built by Spanish shipbuilder Astillero Hijos de J. Barreras and two by Turkey's Tersan shipyard.

Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine will provide a fully integrated LNG power and propulsion solution to all four ships. This includes two LNG fuel tanks with process system, and control and safety systems, four Bergen gas engines, Azipull main propulsion thrusters with Permanent Magnet (PM) drive motore, PM tunnel thrusters, and Neptune 200 type stabilizers.

The main propulsion thrusters with integrated PM motors have been developed in close cooperation with ship designers, to ensure optimal integration with the hull. The energy efficient tunnel thrusters allow for a slimmer hull shape due to their narrow design, which fits well with the project's overall goal of energy efficiency and low emissions. The low noise and vibration levels of the PM tunnel thrusters combined with the roll damping effect of the stabilizers, will benefit the comfort of both passengers and crew.

The LNG fuel system from Rolls-Royce will supply Bergen gas generator sets. Each vessel will have two engines with nine in-line cylinders, and two with six cylinders. The engines can operate on variable speed to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions. The Bergen engines series is in operation across a range of vessel types today, including cargo vessels, PSVs and tugs as well as passenger vessels. Two separate LNG fuel systems are designed in cooperation with the ship owner and include flexibility to bunker both tanks from the same side of the ship, as well as the option to supply the front and aft machine rooms from both tanks. This ensures high redundancy and flexibility during operation.

Steinar Oppedal, Technical Product Manager for LNG Fuel Systems, Rolls-Royce – Commercial Marine said: "Havila Kystruten has chosen a LNG fuel system that builds on our long experience with these type of systems, designed to be robust and reliable in rough weather conditions. No less important is the fact that the system and its engines will provide a significant reduction in emissions compared to conventional diesel engines."

The chosen Bergen engines series reduces total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 20 per Înt compared to a similar diesel engine, and is IMO Tier 3 compliant. The whole LNG System is designed for safety with double walled stainless steel containment.

In May 2018 the Norwegian government awarded 11 new licenses for the renowned passenger and cargo route from Bergen in the southwest to Kirkenes in the north. For the first time, the licenses have been split between two operators, and new entrant, Havila won four of the 11 licenses.