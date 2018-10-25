Knud E. Hansen in research vessel project study

OCTOBER 25, 2018 —Danish naval architectural firm Knud E. Hansen has signed a contract with the Technical University of Denmark's DTU Aqua (National Institute of Aquatic Resources) to give consultancy assistance for a project study and concept design of a 65 m multidisciplinary marine research vessel to replace the 1981-built R/V Dana IV.

Knud E. Hansen says that it gained the contract on the basis of its references in designing fishing vessels and its in-depth know how on research vessels and icebreakers for scientific operations, including the RSV Nuyina for the Australian Antarctic Division.

The concept study will clarify design aims and evaluate the preliminary construction, requirements and budget for a new R/V Dana V. The objective to evaluate on the feasibility of the project and provide the business case and documentation for the process of raising finances for the construction of the ship.

Knud E. Hansen and DTU Aqua will be working closely together optimizing the concept design.

The project team stresses the importance of cost efficiency in all aspects of the concept study and of creating a design with minimal operating and life span costs.

Like the R/V Dana IV, the new research vessel will be designed for operations in icy waters in both the Baltic Sea and the North Atlantic. The vessel will be classed to Polar Code PC B 6/7 and will meet strict standards for low levels of underwater radiated noise during scientific operations.

The ship will be designed with an efficient fishing gear configuration and will have several laboratories. It will be designed to carry multiple scientific equipment on board along with operational installations and sensors at the bottom of the hull. On deck, a large A-frame will be designed for handling various equipment and fishing gear. Smaller cranes operating from the side of the vessel will handle smaller nets and sampling equipment.

Knud E. Hansen will complete the project study and concept design within six months and will deliver a technical report and a general arrangement for the continued design process.