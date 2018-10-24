ABS issues new chemical tanker guidance and software

OCTOBER 24, 2018 — Classification society ABS has released new guidance and software to assist chemical tanker owners, operators and shipyards: the ABS Guide for Materials and Welding for Stainless Steels, and ABS CHEM software.

"ABS is a global leader in chemical tankers and uniquely understands the challenges faced by owners and operators," said ABS Senior Technical Advisor for Chemical Carriers, Stein Nilsen. "We developed this industry-leading guidance and innovative software to enhance safety in the sector and make it straightforward to stay compliant."

The ABS Guide for Materials and Welding for Stainless Steels provides minimum requirements for properties, manufacturing processes and fabrication techniques applicable to common types of stainless steels used in the marine and offshore industries. This new guidance is particularly relevant to construction and maintenance of stainless steel tanks used on chemical tankers.

ABS CHEM software enables a chemical tanker owner or operator to quickly determine whether their vessel is suitable to carry a specific type of chemical. As regulations change, ABS CHEM software is designed to keep pace, ensuring requirements are maintained and up-to-date – making it simpler to gain and maintain certification and understand exactly what chemicals can be carried based on current regulations.

