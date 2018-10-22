Hurricane-hit Eastern puts employees at top of recovery priorities

Eastern Shipbuilding Group President Joey D'Isernia: "As a family-owned business, we consider our employees part of our family and they are our first priority."

OCTOBER 22, 2018 — Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) says that, as it moves ahead with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, it is focusing on helping its employees recover from the effects of Hurricane Michael.

"The damage caused by Hurricane Michael has affected our community and our lives. As a family-owned business, we consider our employees part of our family and they are our first priority," said President Joey D'Isernia in a statement released Friday. "We remain committed to doing everything we can to help them through this difficult time."

ESG and its network of suppliers are currently supporting employees with meals on-site as well as water, ice and other essentials the employees need to take home for their families.

Additionally, ESG is bringing in temporary accommodations for a number of employees hit hardest by the storm and is offering an interest free loan program to all its direct hire hourly employees that could only work limited hours prior to the landfall of Hurricane Michael.

Simultaneously, Eastern is working closely with government officials and contractors to restore power, water and communication at both its shipyards while also repairing the damage in a concerted effort get the yards fully operational again as soon as possible. Several portable diesel generators have been shipped in to provide temporary power while the permanent electrical infrastructure is repaired.

"Although we were significantly impacted by this catastrophic weather event, we are making great strides each day thanks to the strength and resiliency of our employees," said D'Isernia. "We are filled with hope and pride as we see family, neighbors and volunteers helping each other and we are grateful to our partners, customers and the federal and state lawmakers that have assisted us so far on our path to recovery."

Eastern says the marine business is a close knit group of companies and it has been contacted by many of its friends and partners with offers of assistance for ESG employees.

If you would like to contribute goods or supplies to ESG employees please contact Justin Smith at:

Phone: 850-387-6697 or 850-819-3362

For monetary support for Eastern Employees hardest hit by Hurricane Michael, Eastern has opened a "Go Fund Me" account, you can access it HERE