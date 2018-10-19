AT/B specialist OT&BE joins Hyperion Marine Engineering Group

ATB tug Abundance, delivered by Nichols Brothers to a subsidiary of the Savage Companies, was built to an OTB&E design

OCTOBER 19, 2018 — Milford, MA, based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering Corp, a leader in AT/B (Articulated Tug/Barge) design, is now a member of the Hyperion Marine Engineering Group.

Hyperion was formed three years ago by Portland, ME, headquartered CT Marine and Goa, India, based Buoyancy Consultants who saw a need for a naval architectural & marine engineering firm to serve the inland and offshore tug and barge industry with a capability for conceptual through highly detailed production design, all under one corporate roof.

With over seventy engineers, Portland headquartered Hyperion has offices in India, Dubai, Norway and the Netherlands that are essentially open to serve client needs, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Hyperion holds an ISO27001:2013 certification to assure clients' property is secure.

CT Marine and Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering recently celebrated over three decades of collaborative work and, in joining Hyperion, OT&BE says it will now offer more experience and proven designs in brown and blue water sectors of the tug/barge marketplace - inland to unlimited International… than any other firm in the world.

"Historically, our biggest challenge at Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering was the high demand for our services verse the size of our staff," says OT&BE President Robert Hill. "This often created delays delivering the high quality of engineering customer demand as quickly as desired. Joining Hyperion has removed this challenge by giving us the flexibility to pull from a growing team of exceptional engineers while simultaneously incorporating the latest in three-dimensional design. We are now an International design firm, operating twenty-four hours a day and I could not be more proud of our direction."

Hyperion has a strong track record of delivering high quality, production design work on time, including hull structural detailing, systems detailing, steel cutting information, yard detail design packages for the builder, electrical, piping and HVAC design and support, outfitting design and support, and construction inspection and management.

Hill says that as classification society requirements demand the delivery ever-larger and complex drawing and engineering packages for review, it is vitally important to a client that work be done not only quickly, but with an accuracy level and sophistication that is outside of the means of many small firms.

"Under Hyperion," he says, "we no longer design vessels in 2D drawings - we design from the start in 3D and pull all drawings from the 3D model which means that we essentially build the vessel first, before the shipyard does, enabling us to find any potential conflicts that are always present in all 2D designs, and resolve them before they become costly shipyard change orders."

Hyperion is not limited to using a single 3D ship design package but can design in CATIA, Nupas Cadmatic, and Ship Constructor, while its offices are easily expandable to larger staff sizes with additional expertise via its access to worldwide talent markets.

"What all of this means to a client, in working with us, is that the days of waiting for the translation from 2D drawings to 3D models and production are gone," says Hill. "It means the virtual elimination of costly design errors and conflicts in a 2D design that has to be translated to a shipyard production model, and the end of shipyards using 2D design inconsistencies as excuses to seek costly change orders and delivery delays."

