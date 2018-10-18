Damen to supply two ASD 2411 tugs to Abhu Dhabi Marine Services

OCTOBER 18, 2018 — Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Abu Dhabi Ports and its subsidiary Abu Dhabi Marine Services (Safeen) for the supply of two new Damen ASD Tugs 2411. Delivery of both vessels is due within three months.

The three-month delivery timetable is possible due to Damen's policy of building its most popular vessels for stock. The ASD Tugs 2411 are currently at being finished to the requirements of Abu Dhabi Ports / Safeen at the Albwardy Damen shipyard in the UAE,

Abu Dhabi Ports owns and operates 11 ports and manages over 55,000 vessel calls each year. The ASD Tugs 2411 will bring valuable additional vessel handling capabilities to the group. Examples of the class can be found operating all over the world and they are highly regarded for their excellent pulling power (70 tonnes), reliability and maneuverability, all contained within a compact, 24-m hull.

The two tugs will join the twelve harbor tugs already in service with Safeen, the Abu Dhabi Ports subsidiary responsible for pilotage, mooring, vessel handing and towage. In particular, the new tugs will be supporting vessel movements at Khalifa Port's two container terminals managed by ADT/MSC and COSCO Shipping Port Limited (CSPL) as well as EGA's berth for bauxite shipped to its smelter in Al Taweelah.

Three other Damen vessels are already in service in the Safeen fleet; a Stan Tug 1907 delivered earlier this year and the Shoalbuster 2609 Al Maqtaa, delivered in 2016. The Al Shahama, a Damen Buoy Maintenance Vessel built in 1994 in Abu Dhabi under Damen Technical Cooperation program, is also an active member of the Safeen fleet. Local warranty and after-sales support will continue to be supplied by Albwardy Damen from its facilities in the United Arab Emirates.