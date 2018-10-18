MSC Cruises inks EUR 2 billion, four ship MOA with Fincantieri

OCTOBER 18, 2018 — MSC Cruises and shipbuilder Fincantieri have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the construction of four ultra-luxury cruise ships for a total value in excess of EUR 2 billion (about $2.3 billion).

The ships will each have a gross tonnage of about 64,000 grt and feature 500 cabins. The first ill be delivered in Spring 2023, with the remaining three ships entering service one per year over the following three years.

Details are scant, but they will feature "the best and latest environmental technology and other cutting-edge maritime solutions." They will also "showcase highly-innovative design as well as introduce ground-breaking options for guest comfort and relaxation."

The new ships are being built as a result of the success of the cruise line's MSC Yacht Club offering.

"It is off the back of the great success of our ship-within-a-ship luxury concept that our guests asked us to enter into the ultra-luxury segment, as a natural evolution of the MSC Yacht Club," says Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises' Executive Chairman. "These ships will be able to offer unique itineraries, thanks to their size, and the guest services will be taken to another level, including our personalized MSC Yacht Club butler service, available 24/7."

“I am especially pleased to be able to further extend our partnership with Fincantieri through this new order," he added. "The award-winning Seaside and Seaside-Evo class have already been recognized as ground-breaking and innovative designs. We are now introducing another new class, which will establish a new standard of ultra-luxury at sea with ships that will showcase the quality and highest standards that are associated with Made in Italy.”

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, said: "We are extremely satisfied that, to launch a new class of ships in the luxury segment, MSC Cruises has recognized that our design will help them create a new generation of ships that will be cutting edge both in terms of safety and technological content, and with particular attention paid to passenger comfort. With this project Fincantieri can count on 53 cruise ships in its order book, confirming its position as absolute market leader."

