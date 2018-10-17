NASSCO awarded $136.7 million for ESB 6 long lead time material

OCTOBER 17, 2018 — General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, CA, has been awarded a $136,753,425 Navy contract for the procurement of long lead time material, pre-production and engineering support for Expeditionary Sea Base 6.

This action allows the procurement of ship sets supporting integrated propulsion, main diesel generator engines, propeller and shafting, integrated bridge electronics, centrifugal pumps, fuel and lube oil purifiers and steering gear components.

NASSCO delivered the fourth Expeditionary Sea Base, named after World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, to the United States Navy’s Military Sealift Command in February this year.

The 784-foot-long ship’s designs enables servicemen and women to carry out an array of missions including air mine counter measures, counter-piracy operations, maritime security operations, humanitarian aid, disaster relief missions, Marine Corps crisis response and more. MH-53 and MH-60 helicopters, and MV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft are all supported.

Construction of ESB 5, the future USNS Miguel Keith, is underway at the shipyard with delivery scheduled for March 2019.



USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) on sea trials

GD NASSCO