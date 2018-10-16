Hit by Hurricane Michael, Eastern Shipbuilding starts recovery efforts

WeatherNation showed this image of storm damaged trawler that had been nearing completion at Eastern

OCTOBER 16, 2018 — Both of Panama City, FL, headquartered Eastern Shipbuilding Group's shipyards have been damaged by Category 4 Hurricane Michael.

Just one indication of the severity of the storm: The 261-foot Alaska factory trawler North Star, which had been nearing completion at Eastern, was pictured resting on its starboard side in the waters of Saint Andrews Bay, FL, October 12, after being swept from its moorings.

Other high profile projects underway at Eastern include two 4,500 double-ended passenger ferries for NYCDOT's Staten Island Ferry.

Now the shipbuilder is readying itself to rebuild:

A message from President, Joey D'Iserni posted on its web site reads:

To ALL ESG employees, both shipyards have taken hurricane damage. First and foremost please take care of your families and secure your homes. Once that is done we need to hear from you and get back to work. The cleanup effort will take all of us so we can get back to building vessels.

The rebuilding process:

1. Starting Monday 10/15/18. Call one of the following cell numbers, you may have to try all to get through: Bob Babb: 850-774-5322 (ATT), Ed Egert 850-582-0987 (ATT), Justin Smith: 850-387-6697 (ATT), Marvin Serna, 850-520-0103 (ATT).

2. Provide your current status: FEMA 800-621-3362. Is your Family OK, are you and your family in a safe location, your location, your call back number and finally your availability to start work again.