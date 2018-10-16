Stena Bulk to install scrubbers in up to 21 vessels

OCTOBER 16, 2018 – Stena Bulk now signed a turnkey agreement with China's Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology to equip its Suezmax and IMOIIMAX tanker fleets with exhaust gas scrubber solutions.

In total, Stena Bulk will equip 15 vessels with scrubbers with options for an additional six installations prior to 2020, when the IMO sulfur cap comes into effect.

Shanghai Bluesoul has had a collaboration agreement with the Stena group for more than a year and is the first Chinese enterprise to be awarded Lloyd's Register Exhaust Gas Cleaning System Machinery General Design Appraisal as well as holding Approvals in Principle from ABS and DNV GL.

"By installing scrubbers, we will be well equipped to meet the 2020 regulation and are protected from price volatility as well as fuel shortage," says Erik Hånell, President & CEO Stena Bulk. "In relation to market developments, today's market predictions are attractive in theory and currently seems to be so in practice too, despite there being a couple of parameters that remain uncertain. However, there are opportunities already available today to lock in some of the uncertainty, which might be appealing when looking for a more secure investment. We are very happy to be able to confirm this order with Bluesoul, which has performed very well in terms of quality compared with more well known manufacturers."

The scrubber type to be installed is an Open Loop Hybrid Ready with Water Cleaning, which removes both sulfur and particles from the exhaust.