Allweiler launches new compact centrifugal pumps

AUGUST 18, 2018 — Allweiler GmbH, part of CIRCOR International, Inc., will exhibit its redesigned vertical centrifugal pump solutions for ships' engine rooms at the upcoming SMM event in Hamburg, Germany.

"The new compact MA-S and MA-C series are vertically installed centrifugal pumps with axial inlets and radial outlets," says Christian Martin, Senior Director Product Management. "The S version was designed for simple and rapid assembly and disassembly of the insert unit with impeller. The C version offers the same reliability with a significantly shorter installation height, so it's perfect for customers with severe space restrictions."

Both versions use a new and patented foot design and have a footprint that is up to 23% smaller than the predecessor model. In this shorter, lighter version, the suction flange was redesigned with integrated fixing holes for pedestal mounting on the ship's foundation.

This arrangement extends the pump's service life and reduces wear to the bearing and shaft seal by directing forces from the pipeline directly into the foundation. It also helps avoid damages at the impeller and casing.

Allweiler will also use the SMM show to introduce the redesigned "sister series" MI-C and MI-S with an inline volute casing. Allweiler says the new products give shipbuilders an even greater range of pumps for moving freshwater, seawater, condensates, and oils. These pumps are used primarily as cooling water pumps or as fire-fighting, bilge and ballast pumps.

Allweiler can supply all of the pumps needed in the engine room as a complete package from one source.