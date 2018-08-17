GulfSlope Energy to Participate in EnerCom’s 2018 The Oil Gas Conference

Management Presentation on August 21 Available Via Webcast

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: GSPE) (“GulfSlope” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference to be held on August 19-22, 2018 at The Westin Denver Downtown in Denver, Colorado.  GulfSlope management will provide a formal presentation to investors on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 6:25 PM Eastern (5:25 PM Central / 4:25 PM Mountain).

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed by visiting the “Investors” page on the GulfSlope Energy website at ir.gulfslope.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on exploring offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico.  To learn more, visit the GulfSlope Energy website at www.GulfSlope.com

Contacts

Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie
Phone:  504-258-9548
Email:  [email protected]		   GulfSlope Energy
John H. Malanga, CFO
Phone:  281-918-4103
Email:  [email protected]

 

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/08/17/1553484/0/en/GulfSlope-Energy-to-Participate-in-EnerCom-s-2018-The-Oil-Gas-Conference.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628

