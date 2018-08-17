Kongsberg to supply hybrid systems for nine RO/RO ships

AUGUST 17, 2018 — Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime reports that it has been awarded contracts with China’s Nanjing Jinling Shipyard Co. to deliver power and hybrid systems for nine “Green” 64,000 grt Roll on – Roll off (RO/RO) vessels ordered by Grimaldi Group, Italy. The contracts are valued at more than NOK 400 million (about $47 million) and include an option for three additional vessels increasing the total value to more than NOK 500 million (about $58.9 million).

Due for delivery from 2020, the advanced 238m x 34m RO/ROs will have a capacity to transport over 7,800 linear meters of rolling units, equivalent to about 500 trailers. The contract includes an option for three additional vessels, with capacity of 5,800 linear meters of rolling units.

The contract scope for the vessels, which are known as the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation, includes supply and integration of large battery systems, shaft generators, frequency converters and energy management systems. Deliveries will start mid-2019 and are expected to be completed within 2022.

“This delivery represents introduction of new technology into this market segment. The contract shows that our concepts for hybrid vessels are expanding into new vessel types and positions Kongsberg as a leading provider of hybrid technology in the offshore and marine vessel segments,” says Stene Førsund, EVP Global Sales & Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. “Our hybrid solutions deliver tangible benefits. Vessels will have zero emissions while in port, and reduced overall fuel consumption by utilizing our peak shaving technology, while the batteries will be charged at sea by using the shaft generators.”

As you might recall, Kongsberg is also in the process of acquiring certain assets of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine.

Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime, says, “We are very pleased that we can supply such a large scope of both in-house and procured technology,” says. “The competition is strong and we are delighted to have secured these contracts as they strengthen our market position for hybrid vessels. The project will be executed with resources both in Norway and China.”