Conrad books $60.8 million in new contracts

AUGUST 16, 2018 — Morgan City, LA, headquartered shipbuilder Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) has signed $60.8 million of new contracts since June 30, 2018, the company announced yesterday in reporting its second quarter and six months 2018 financial results and backlog at June 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, Conrad had net income of $4.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.94 compared to net income of $1.4 million and earnings per diluted share of $.27 during the second quarter of 2017.

The company had net income of $5.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.06 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to net income of $1.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $.29 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 included $7.5 million from the Deepwater Horizon Court-Supervised settlement. The company's financial reports are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

During the first six months of 2018, Conrad added $39.8 million of backlog to its new construction segment compared to $13.3 million added to backlog during the first six months of 2017. Conrad's backlog was $74.5 million at June 30, 2018, $111.3 million at December 31, 2017 and $152.0 million at June 30, 2017.

The company has signed $60.8 million of new contracts since June 30, 2018.

Conrad Industries, Inc.provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.