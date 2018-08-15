ExxonMobil brings mass flow metered bunkering to ARA region

AUGUST 15, 2018 — ExxonMobil has become the first company to supply marine fuel in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region via an independently accredited mass flow metering system (MFMS).

ExxonMobil Premium HDME 50 marine fuel is now available in the region through an MFMS that has received third-party accreditation from Lloyd's Register.

LR has accredited the MFMS with Metcore International Pte Ltd, a consultancy with expertise in MFMS for bunkering.

The move, which builds on the successful implementation of MFMS in Singapore and Hong Kong – also accredited by LR and Metcore – meets the needs of customers for quicker, more efficient and more transparent bunkering without compromising on safety.

Depending on stem size, says ExxonMobil, bunkering with an MFMS can help reduce delivery time by up to three hours, compared with conventional tank dipping. As with the previous introductions, the ARA MFMS is calibrated in line with both OIML R 117 and ISO 17025 standards, ensuring accuracy to within +/- 0.5 per cent.

"Customers bunkering ExxonMobil Premium HDME 50 in ARA now benefit from faster turnaround times, greater transparency, traceability and security thanks to our independently accredited MFMS," said Armelle Breneol, ExxonMobil's Marine Fuels Technical Advisor.

LR's Timothy Wilson, Principal Engineer Consultant, commented: "Getting bunkering right is more important than ever. The introduction of this technology underlines ExxonMobil's commitment to bunkering transparency and innovation. The use of mass flow metering systems when bunkering fuel is a significant improvement, ensuring compliance. Buyers now have peace of mind that they are receiving the correct quantity of fuel for which they are paying."

Mr. Darrick Pang, Managing Director, Metcore International added: "By integrating MFMS with bunker tankers as a complete system ensures consistency, transparency, system integrity and traceability of fuel mass measurements. Having assisted over 70 bunker tankers in Singapore, Middle East, as well as the inaugural accreditation of the first MFMS in Hong Kong in 2015 for ExxonMobil, we are proud to extend our expertise for this milestone achievement that will benefit ARA's bunkering industry."