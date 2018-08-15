IMCA: DP vessels can come out of layup better than they went in

AUGUST 15, 2018 — The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has issued a guidance note for member companies considering reactivating their owned and managed dynamically positioned vessels following a period of layup.

"In the right circumstances there is no reason why a reactivated DP vessel should not reenter service in a better condition than when it was laid up, and with increased cyber security measures implemented," says IMCA's Technical Adviser – Marine, Captain Andy Goldsmith. "There are also safety and efficiency benefits to be gained from rethinking the manning aspect by reeducating, refamiliarizing, and improving crew skills, through to improving vessel and shore management interaction."

IMCA formed a workgroup, chaired by Mike Meade of M3 Marine, comprising vessel operators, consultant companies specialising in DP, and system manufacturers from its global membership, to produce a 15-page information note designed for use by vessel owners and operators and their marine superintendents.

The information note features ten main headings, under which are over 200 memory jogging bullet points. It is a useful aide memoire for professionals engaged both in preparing for, and during, the reactivation of DP vessels.

"Reactivation of DP Vessels after Layup" is available to all members on the IMCA website.