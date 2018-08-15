NASSCO wins Navy contract worth potential $154.8 million

AUGUST 15, 2018 — General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), San Diego, California, has been awarded a $147,650,048 firm fixed price contract for the execution of fiscal 2018 modernization period availability of the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63). The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value t to $154,805,657.

The contract was competed on a coast-wide (West coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport.

The long-term availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repairs.

GD-NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for USS Cowpens.

Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $147,650,048 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity