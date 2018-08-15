Volvo Penta announces executive team changes

AUGUST 15, 2018 — Volvo Penta reports that Peter Granqvist will take up the position of Senior Vice President for Product Development, Planning and Purchasing on September 1, succeeding Johan Inden.

Granqvist is joining Volvo Penta from Japanese global automotive supplier DENSO Corporation, where he is currently President and Managing Director for Sweden.

Granqvist has a solid foundation in industrial engineering, business management and higher education. During his career at DENSO Corporation, he has led large multi-national and complex engineering programs as well as multi-national business divisions, both in Sweden and Japan.

As of July 1, Johan Inden took up the role of President Region Europe, succeeding Stefan Carlsson. Inden had held the position of Senior Vice President for Product Development, Planning and Purchasing – and Chief Technology Officer – for four years. Previously, he was the President of Volvo Group Venture Capital. His career at Volvo started in 2000 and he has had positions at Volvo IT, Volvo Technology Transfer and Wireless Car.

Stefan Carlsson will continue to support the Volvo Penta Executive Group as Senior Advisor, and will maintain his role as Head of Segment for Marine Diesel & Commercial. As from January 1, 2019 the segment head for Marine Diesel & Commercial will be transferred to Johan Inden.