Scorpio chooses Choice Ballast Solutions for BWMS retrofit engineering

AUGUST 14, 2018 — Cleveland, OH, headquartered Choice Ballast Solutions reports that it has been contracted by Scorpio Ship Management to provide engineering and project management for the retrofit of Ecochlor ballast water management systems on 12 Scorpio Tankers vessels (see earlier story).

The engineering is underway, and retrofits are scheduled to commence during each vessel's next drydockings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018 and extending into 2020.

"Scorpio is recognized worldwide for their proactive policies to safeguard the environment and have operational strategies to provide superior results over time," said John Dooley, President of Choice Ballast Solutions. "We look forward to working with Scorpio to apply those same standards to achieve compliance with the integration engineering and retrofit of Ecochlor's BWMS."

Choice has directed more than 250 BWMS projects covering most vessel types and has had years of collaboration with Ecochlor through installation supervision and vessel-specific studies.

"Choice is known in the maritime industry for BWMS engineering and consulting services," said Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and CEO of Scorpio Tankers Inc. "Their commitment to the installation oversight and cost control while completing these retrofits in a timely manner were a key consideration in our decision to collaborate on these projects with Choice."