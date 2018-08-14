Tidewater vessel reflagged to operate with Canada's Horizon Maritime

AUGUST 14, 2018 — Tidewater Marine and Canadian offshore services specialist Horizon Maritime are continuing their cooperation. The 2010 built multifunctional offshore support vessel Tidewater Enabler has been reflagged from Vanuatu to Canada and is operating as part of the Horizon fleet fleet.

The Tidewater Enabler is capable of supporting a variety of specialized marine applications and is designed for efficient and safe operations in harsh weather conditions. The vessel features a 100 tonne/2,000 meter subsea crane, can house two ROVs, has a large deck space of more than 900 square meters, and, according to Horizon, provides the largest offshore accommodation capacity available in the market.

The Tidewater Enabler joins two other Tidewater vessels currently operating with Horizon, the PSVs Troms Sirius and Lundstrom Tide, both previously operated by Tidewater’s subsidiary Troms Offshore, based in Tromsø, Norway.

Earlier, Horizon Maritime and Tidewater Marine supported Shell Canada’s Shelburne Basin Deep-Water Exploration Project, by reflagging and operating the Breaux Tide and Jones Tide in 2015 and 2016. Both those ships are now again flying the Vanuatu flag.