Meyer opts for Cadmatic software at all three of its shipyards

AUGUST 14, 2018 — Papenburg, Germany, based Meyer has acquired Cadmatic's design and information management software for all three its shipyards: in Papenburg and Rostock in Germany and Turku, Finland.

The goal of the investment is to shorten lead-times in design and construction, improve the quality of design, and harmonize the company's ways of working across the shipyards and its subcontractors.

"After technically evaluating for more than a year, we are convinced that Cadmatic outfitting design and data management software is the best choice for our complex and extreme scale cruise ship projects," says Meyer Turku CEO, Jan Meyer. "Decisive was also that the Cadmatic team convinced us with their good and close collaboration. Our partnership with Cadmatic will be a key element in our journey to the next level of digitalization – made in Turku and Papenburg.

The design and construction of a cruise ship is an extremely complex process that requires the integration of multiple design and production disciplines, while their large scale that requires the design, management and production of tens of millions of parts.

Cadmatic's software is an important element in streamlining the process from design to production and seamlessly integrating multiple parties into one project and one database.

"We are excited about being part of Meyer's development in Finland and Germany and throughout their extensive shipbuilding network in the whole of Europe. Both companies are significant innovators and forerunners in their own business fields," says Cadmatic CEO, Jukka Rantala.