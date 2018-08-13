Halifax Shipyard seeks confirmation from the Federal Government regarding the National Shipbuilding Strategy

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from Irving Shipbuilding seeking confirmation from the Federal Government regarding the National Shipbuilding Strategy:



On Friday, August 10th, Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Service and Procurement Canada and Member of Parliament (Gatineau, Quebec) stated that Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec will have opportunities to bid and win work under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). Mr. MacKinnon also described Davie as a solid partner in the NSS, effectively equating Davie to Irving Shipbuilding and Vancouver Shipyards which were both selected in a national competition in 2011 for the exclusive right to build Canada’s future Coast Guard ships and future Navy combatants and auxiliary ships.

In developing the framework for the NSS, Canada acknowledged that there was not enough future large ship construction required for the Navy and Coast Guard to sustain more than two shipyards and their skilled workforce. It was through a fully transparent and competitive process that Irving Shipbuilding and Vancouver Shipyards were selected as Centers of Excellence to build Canada’s future fleets. Davie Shipyard lost the competition in 2011.

The men and women of the Halifax Shipyard are concerned that these remarks signal the possible redirection of shipbuilding work out of Atlantic Canada. These are well-paying, good jobs, won fairly through a competitive process.

We call upon the Federal Government to confirm to Irving Shipbuilding, our shipbuilders and their families, the Province of Nova Scotia, and all Atlantic Canadians that the National Shipbuilding Strategy remains intact and, therefore, construction of the ships for Canada’s Navy and Coast Guard will be done exclusively by Irving Shipbuilding and Vancouver Shipyards.

While we have no interest in getting into a public squabble with our valued government customer, this issue is too important to the long term strategic success of our shipyard and the economic wellbeing of our shipbuilders, and all Atlantic Canadians, to leave ambiguous and unsettled.

About Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Canada’s National Shipbuilder, is the most modern shipbuilder and in-service ship support provider in North America. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, our skilled team and innovative facilities provide efficient building, fabrication, conversion and servicing of vessels and offshore platforms. As Canada’s chosen shipbuilder, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is working with the Royal Canadian Navy on the next class of Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) and Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). We are proud to continue our long history as a trusted partner in Canadian shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a member of the J.D. Irving, Limited group of companies, a diverse family owned company with operations in Canada and the United States. Learn more at www.IrvingShipbuilding.com or www.ShipsforCanada.ca.

