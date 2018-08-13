Samsung Heavy opts for Amazon as its preferred cloud provider

AUGUST 13, 2018 – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), says that shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has selected it as its preferred cloud provider to support its digital transformation.

Samsung Heavy Industries' next-generation smart shipping systems on AWS leverage a wide variety of services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Solution (Amazon S3), AWS Key Management Service (KMS), and AWS CloudTrail to create integrated systems for all vessel-related data collected from land to sea.

"We're digitizing our shipping fleet by using the most advanced technologies in the world to enhance our approaches to shipbuilding, operations, and delivery, and chose AWS as our preferred cloud provider to help us quickly transform Samsung Heavy Industries' into a cloud-first maritime business," said Dong-Yeon Lee, Director of Ship & Offshore Performance Research Center at Samsung Heavy Industries. "By leveraging AWS, we've successfully released several smart shipping systems so that our customers can manage their ships and fleets more efficiently, and we continue to test new capabilities for ocean-bound vessel navigation and automation. AWS delivers a highly flexible environment, with the broadest and deepest portfolio of cloud services, that is ideal for accelerating research and development across the company, and it has enabled our developers and data scientists to bring new ideas to market at an unprecedented pace."

AWS enabled Samsung Heavy Industries to build a big data analytics ship navigation system using Amazon Redshift which improves after-market customer service for ship owners. Samsung Heavy Industries also leverages AWS machine learning services, including Amazon Polly and Amazon Lex, to provide real-time alerts to its customers about the condition of their ships, and will use Amazon Sumerian to create a virtual replica of the ship cockpit for land-based training and simulations. In addition, by using AWS, Samsung Heavy Industries was able to build an information security management system to respond to cyber threats and is able to provide a highly scalable, secure environment for smart ship technology development, becoming the first Korean smart ship builder to meet the cyber safety compliance requirements of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

