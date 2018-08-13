VT Halter Marine launches Virginia DOT's newest ferry

Powhatan is capable of holding up to 70 passenger vehicles, or 14 trucks/buses, and carrying up to 499 passengers

AUGUST 13, 2018 – VT Halter Marine, Inc. reports that it has successfully launched the Virginia Department of Transportation's (VDOT) newest ferry, the Powhatan. The shipbuilder was awarded the contract for the design, construction and delivery of the new ferry in November 2016. The Powhattan will replace the current vessel, the Virginia, which was built in 1936.

Measuring 270 ft x 65 ft x 15 ft, the Powhatan is capable of holding up to 70 passenger vehicles, or 14 trucks/buses, and carrying up to 499 passengers, of whom 150 can be accommodated in the Passenger Cabin on the Upper Deck.

"We are honored to be given another opportunity to fulfill the shipbuilding needs of the Virginia Department of Transportation," said Ronald Baczkowski, Chief Executive Officer of VT Halter Marine. "We hope that the Powhatan delivers many years of great performance on par with the prior ferry, the Pocahontas that we had designed, built and delivered in 1995."

"The launching of the Powhatan will add more capacity and travel time reliability for ferry passengers on both sides of the James River," said Chris Hall, VDOT Hampton Roads District Engineer. "We are very excited to add it to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry fleet this summer."

The Powhatan is designed and certified according to ABS Rules for Building and Classing Steel Vessels for Service on Rivers and Intracoastal Waterways, US 46 CFR, Subchapter H, Passenger Vessels. It has also met the accessibility requirements of the Proposed Accessibility Guidelines for Passenger Vessels, United States Access Board.

The ferry will be operated by the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Service at Scotland Wharf in Surry County, Va. The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry System currently operates four ferry boats, including the Pocahontas, which was also designed and constructed by VT Halter Marine, and delivered in 1995.

VT Halter Marine, based in Pascagoula, MS, is a subsidiary of VT Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering.