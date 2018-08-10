PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Advance Planning Contract for USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) RCOH

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was awarded an advance planning contract for the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).



The contract, which is initially funded for one year and has a base value of $187.5 million, includes engineering, design, material procurement and fabrication, documentation, resource forecasting, and pre-overhaul inspections. Future modifications could extend the period of performance to 30 months and increase the contract value if additional options are exercised. Planning is scheduled to begin this month.

“The planning stage is critically important to the overall success of an engineering and construction project of this magnitude,” said Chris Miner, vice president, in-service aircraft carrier programs at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. “This contract allows us to prepare for each step in the overhaul process from preparing for the ship’s arrival at Newport News to its redelivery back to the Navy.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file?fid=5b6da9222cfac21339e00656.

Christened in 1993 and delivered to the Navy in 1995, USS John C. Stennis will be the seventh Nimitz-class carrier to undergo an RCOH, representing 35 percent of all maintenance and modernization completed during its 50-year service life.

The RCOH is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

