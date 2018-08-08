Damen to supply key components for Chilean polar vessel

AUGUST 8, 2018 – Chile's ASMAR Talcahuano Shipyard has awarded Damen Marine Components a contract to supply steering gear, rudders and stern tube parts for a Chilean Navy antarctic research vessel. The vessel is being built to LR Polar 5 Class. Its design was carried out collaboration with Vard Marine, Canada.

Damen Marine Components will be supplying twin Commander ram-type electro-hydraulic steering gear units, twin Atlantic semi-spade rudders and twin stern tube casting parts.

The vessel will be capable of speeds up to 15 knots. This level of performance for a shaft-propeller-rudder lay out brings with it particular challenges, which will be met in full by the equipment supplied.

The Atlantic semi-spade rudders are specially designed to ensuring first-class maneuverability and course-keeping. Their water-lubricated synthetic bearings are long-lasting and require little maintenance.

The Commander steering gear is designed in accordance to LR class notation. The versatile design can be manually controlled from the steering room, crow's nest station, central console and wings, using follow up and non-follow up levers. The twin Commander units can also be operated either independently or synchronized.

A stern tube casting parts contract for the vessel was received after the order for rudders and steering gear was signed.

Wim Knoester, Director Sales & Marketing at Damen Marine Components, said, "With this project, the Chilean Navy and DMC strengthen the cooperation. The state of the art maneuvering system allows the new vessel to navigate safely in challenging and icy conditions"

Once built, the 111-m vessel will undertake roles that include logistic support, search and rescue (SAR) and scientific research, south from the Antarctic Polar Circle. The operation period is to be at least eight months per year in the vicinity of Alejandro I Island.

The vessel will be capable of operating in icy waters, navigating continuously at a constant speed of 3 knots over a 500 kPa flexural strength ice of 1 meter thickness and covered with a 20 centimetre layer of snow.

Damen Marine Components will deliver the equipment for the new polar ship in 2020.

The vessel is scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage to the Antarctic polar circle in 2023.