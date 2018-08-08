GD BIW awarded $33.6 million mod to LCS support contract

AUGUST 8, 2018 – General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, Bath, ME, is being awarded a $33,592,059 modification to a previously awarded Navy contract to exercise Option Year Four for the accomplishment of the planning yard support services for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class of ships.

This option exercise is for planning yard services for Freedom and Independence variant LCS Class in-service ships.

General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works will provide engineering, planning, ship configuration, material and logistics support to maintain and modernize both variants of the LCS Class.

Work will be performed in Bath, Maine, and is expected to be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy), and 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,520,927 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,797,090 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.