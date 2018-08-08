Moran Shipping Agencies teams with NCC on maritime cyber security

AUGUST 8, 2018 – Cyber security and risk mitigation specialist NCC Group and Moran Shipping Agencies, Inc., the largest independent steamship agency in North America, have formed a strategic alliance in maritime cyber security.

Leveraging NCC Group's established global transportation assurance practice with Moran's leading maritime operational know-how, the companies say they are positioned to provide a unique set of security consulting services that focus on understanding operational threats and how they may be realized by technical threats and vulnerabilities. This focus on Operational Technology (OT) is critical to understanding the complex systems and relationships of the maritime industry. In support of this effort, Moran has recently launched MoranCyber as a resource.

"We are combining Moran's deep and extensive maritime expertise with our team's unrivaled cyber security capabilities in this sector. With this alliance, we aim to help improve the security posture of a wider range of maritime organizations," says NCC Group chief operating officer Nick Rowe.

"This is not just a win for both Moran and NCC Group, but also sets a standard of excellence for cyber security within the maritime space," says Moran CEO Jim Black.

With over 80 years of service to ship owners, charterers, and marine terminals, Moran has pioneered IT and security integration with quality standards in shipping and trade for over twenty years under the leadership of CEO Jim Black and Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Jason Kelly.

"We had been seeking an organization capable of working with Moran to deliver strong, credible cyber security services with a focus in maritime," says Capt. Alex Soukhanov, director of Moran Cyber. "Teaming with NCC Group allows us to not only better advise our clients on proper precautions in maritime cyber security, but also offer them the resources to mitigate and limit their exposure to risk."