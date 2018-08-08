U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has a new strategic plan

AUGUST 8, 2018 – The United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY, has issued its new strategic plan. After 18 months in the making, the plan provides guidance and direction for the near-term future of the Academy.

"The Academy's strategic plan was developed from the deck plates up; a truly collaborative process. All Kings Point stakeholders – Midshipmen, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and the maritime industry we serve - had a voice and lent a hand in its development and refinement. This plan is well focused on the priorities needed to ensure the Academy continues to execute its mission: to produce outstanding future leaders for our maritime industry and uniformed services afloat and ashore," said U.S. Maritime Administrator Mark L. Buzby, himself a 1979 graduate of the Academy.

The strategic planning team was made up of members of industry, alumni, faculty, staff, parents, and Midshipmen, all of whom were charged with ensuring that the project's transformational goals were set and met, and with identifying and engaging key stakeholders who had a vested interest in the outcome of the process.

"The resulting plan is, in its truest sense, an Academy plan produced by the Merchant Marine Academy community and family, focused on effectively and efficiently operating the Academy over the course of the next five years," said Academy superintendent James A. Helis.

Click here to see The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Strategic Plan 2018-2023: Navigating Towards the Future Together