AUGUST 8, 2018 — Skudeneshavn, Norway, headquartered Solstad Farstad ASA reports that it has renewed its frame agreement with SBM Offshore (SBM) for 2019 and 2020, under which SBM will charter the CSV Normand Installer for at least 114 days of work in 2019 and 105 days in 2020.

Delivered in 2006 by shipbuilder Ulstein Verft, the 123.6 m long Normand Installer is owned by NISA, which is 50/50 owned by SBM Offshore and Solstad Farstad.