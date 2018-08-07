Liberia adds more certificate security features to WayPoint web portal

AUGUST 7, 2018 – The Liberian Registry is continuing to expand the capabilities of its web-based client interface system, WayPoint, by enhancing certificate security features, introducing a QR Code symbol for electronic certificates and streamlining the procedure for document verification.

WayPoint was launched in late-2016 to provide the owners and operators of Liberian-flag ships with secure, real-time, user-friendly access to their fleet details, as well as to facilitate International Convention certification applications. It was upgraded last year to include a number of major improvements designed to help owners and operators to manage their fleet-wide regulatory compliance issues more efficiently.

Liberia is now starting to include QR Codes to enhance the document verification process. This means that Port State Control and other interested parties can quickly scan the QR matrix barcode via their mobile phones, whereafter they will be directed to the verification page. The QR code and the Registry's tracking identification (TID) number will also be clickable if viewed on a computer and will direct users to the verification page, where a verification copy of the document can be viewed and downloaded. In addition, a variety of embedded security features are also being deployed to enhance the electronic integrity of Liberia's electronic certificates.

Scott Bergeron, CEO of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the U.S.-based manager of the Liberian Registry, says, "Liberia was the first flag state to make widespread use of electronic certificates in 2009. We are very happy to see other flags and recognized organizations follow our lead with their own electronic certifications. As technology evolves, so does the need to ensure that security and verification features are robust enough to meet cyber challenges. With this latest update, Liberia has further strengthened its reputation as the world's most technologically advanced and sophisticated ship register, taking the pain and expense of document verification away from owners and operators and freeing up their time to concentrate on making their vessels safer and more profitable."