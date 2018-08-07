ChartCo to launch new e-navigation and compliance platform

AUGUST 7, 2018 – Enfield, U.K., headquartered digital navigation specialist ChartCo is to announce a completely new e-navigation and compliance platform at this year's SMM event in Hamburg, Germany.

The company says that the new platform, called ChartCo OneOcean, will play an important role in how shoreside operations and shipping fleets are managed while offering significant benefits to onboard crew.

A new feature of the OneOcean platform is the incorporation of data from ChartCo's environmental solution, EnviroManager, which helps crews comply with both MARPOL, regional and national regulations. EnviroManager includes the baseline information for each nation as required by the regulations. An integral function in the new OneOcean platform, EnviroManager will help crew effectively plan the handling of waste and minimize the risk of a faulty discharge with the associated fines and reputational damage.

ChartCo will also use SMM to introduce an upgraded version of its flagship software, PassageManager, which is currently used by more than 6,500 vessels worldwide. All the key functions and content of the previous version of PassageManager have now been fully integrated, enabling users to access information in one place. An "Electronic Navigation Chart" (ENC) can now be overlaid with all the critical content required for passage planning purposes, without the user having to switch screens.