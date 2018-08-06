Deepwater Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Provider Deep Down Hosts Second Quarter 2018 Investor Call Thursday, August 9th at 10am ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today it will report its second quarter 2018 results after the market’s close on Wednesday, August 8th and host an investor conference call on Thursday, August 9th at 10:00 am ET (details below).



President and CEO Ron Smith and CFO Charles Njuguna will review Deep Down’s second quarter 2018 performance and discuss its outlook for the remainder of 2018.

Call Dial-in: 877-303-6187 or 678-894-3073 for international callers Webcast/Replay URL: Deep Down Webcast or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bx9tg6xr Call Replay: 855-859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international callers – Call ID: 4466197 Available through 08/16/18

Deep Down at a Glance:

Recent Share Price: $0.95 Enterprise Value: $9.92M 52-Week Range: $0.67 - $1.25 TTM Revenue*: $17.6M Market Cap: $12.76M EV / TTM Revenue 0.44x Shares Out*: 13.44M Price / TTM Revenue: 0.71x Book Value*: $21.0M Price / Book Value: 0.61x Cash & Short-term Investments *: $2.9M * as of 3/31/18

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

