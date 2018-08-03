SAExploration Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX, OTCQB: SXPLW) today announced plans to release its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 after close of trading. SAE has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. On this call, SAE will also provide a comprehensive update on its acquisition of Geokinetics’ assets and other related matters.



SAExploration Holdings, Inc. Q2 2018 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, August 9, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) Phone: (855) 433-0934 (Toll-Free) or (484) 756-4291 (Toll) Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rhruq4xx

In addition to the audio portion of the conference call, SAE Management will be conducting an Investor Presentation, which can be accessed live during the conference call by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rhruq4xx. To listen to the call and follow the presentation live, please go to website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The investor presentation will also be available on the Investors section of SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com following the conference call.

About SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

SAE is an internationally-focused oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in remote and complex environments throughout Alaska, Canada, South America, Southeast Asia and West Africa. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE offers a full suite of logistical support and in-field data processing services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, which includes major integrated oil companies, national oil companies and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. Operations are supported through a multi-national presence in Houston, Alaska, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil and New Zealand. For more information, please visit SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com.

The information in SAE’s website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this notice or incorporated in filings SAE makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to SAE. These statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “budgets,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding SAE's financial condition, results of operations and business and SAE's expectations or beliefs concerning future periods and possible future events. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in, and implied by, this press release. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from SAE’s expectations are described under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in SAE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, SAE is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contact

SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

Ryan Abney

Vice President, Finance

(281) 258-4400

[email protected]





