PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $165.5 Million Advance Procurement Contract for LPD 30

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $165.5 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee advance procurement contract from the U.S. Navy to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities for LPD 30, the first Flight II LPD.



“This is a significant milestone as we embark toward a new flight of LPDs,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “The Flight II LPDs will be highly capable ships meeting the requirements and needs of our Navy-Marine Corps team. We look forward to delivering this series of affordable LPDs to our nation’s fleet of amphibious ships.”

The funds from this contract will be used to purchase long-lead-time material and major equipment, including main engines, diesel generators, deck equipment, shafting, propellers, valves and other systems.

Ingalls has a vendor base of 400 companies in 30 states that will be involved in the LPD Flight II program.

A rendering of LPD 30 is available here: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file?fid=5b6356092cfac20ae93022d8.

Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class (LPD 17) ships to the Navy and has two more ships under construction. The keel for Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) was laid last October, and fabrication has begun on the 13th ship in the class, Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29). Start of fabrication on LPD 30 is scheduled for 2020.

The Navy’s requirement to replace the retiring LSD 41/49 class of amphibious ships will be met by developing and acquiring the second flight of the current LPD 17 class, beginning with LPD 30. The additional capabilities of LPD Flight II will support new and emerging U.S. Marine Corps and Navy requirements such as the Ship-to-Shore Connector, CH-53K helicopter and improved troop armory/weapons stowage.

The San Antonio class is a major part of the Navy’s 21st century amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.

The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations, conducting amphibious and expeditionary missions of sea control and power projection to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions throughout the first half of the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Bill Glenn

[email protected]

228-327-1671

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/08/03/1546989/0/en/PHOTO-RELEASE-Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-Awarded-165-5-Million-Advance-Procurement-Contract-for-LPD-30.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003