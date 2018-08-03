Vigor faces $370,358 in OSHA penalties

AUGUST 3, 2018 — The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Vigor Marine Inc. for 16 willful and serious violations following an inspection at the shipbuilder's Portland, OR, facility. The company faces proposed penalties totaling $370,358.

OSHA investigated the facility after receiving employee complaints of workplace hazards while performing hot work in the engine room of a passenger ferry. Inspectors determined that the company allowed employees to work on energized circuit boxes; failed to conduct fit-testing and medical evaluations before providing respirators and implement an effective hearing conservation program; and failed to make sure employees wore seat belts when operating powered industrial trucks.

OSHA says that Oregon and Alaska workplace safety and health agencies have also cited the company with similar violations at its facilities in those states.

"This employer's failure to monitor work areas for the presence of hazards, and implement effective controls is putting their employees at risk for serious injuries," said OSHA Seattle Area Office Director Cecil Tipton.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Download the OSHA citation HERE