Ingalls awarded $165.5 million for LPD 30 advance procurement

HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $165.5 million contract to provide long leadtime material and advance construction activities for LPD 30, the first Flight II LPD

AUGUST 3, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $165.5 million U.S. Navy advance procurement contract to provide long lead time material and advance construction activities for LPD 30, the first Flight II LPD.

"This is a significant milestone as we embark toward a new flight of LPDs," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "The Flight II LPDs will be highly capable ships meeting the requirements and needs of our Navy-Marine Corps team. We look forward to delivering this series of affordable LPDs to our nation's fleet of amphibious ships."

The funds from this contract will be used to purchase long-lead-time material and major equipment, including main engines, diesel generators, deck equipment, shafting, propellers, valves and other systems.

Ingalls has a vendor base of 400 companies in 30 states that will be involved in the LPD Flight II program.

Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class (LPD 17) ships to the Navy and has two more ships under construction. The keel for Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) was laid last October, and fabrication has begun on the 13th ship in the class, Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29). Start of fabrication on LPD 30 is scheduled for 2020.

The Navy's requirement to replace the retiring LSD 41/49 class of amphibious ships will be met by developing and acquiring the second flight of the current LPD 17 class, beginning with LPD 30. The additional capabilities of LPD Flight II will support new and emerging U.S. Marine Corps and Navy requirements such as the Ship-to-Shore Connector, CH-53K helicopter and improved troop armory/weapons stowage.

The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide San Antonio class ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.

HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $165.5 million contract to provide long leadtime material and advance construction activities for LPD 30, the first Flight II LPD. HII rendering