Era Group Names Grant Newman Senior Vice President, Strategy Corporate Development

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced that Grant Newman has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, effective September 4, 2018.



Mr. Newman has an extensive background in finance and aviation, most recently as a Director in the Industrials investment banking group at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. At Deutsche Bank, Mr. Newman led Americas Commercial Aerospace and Global Helicopter Coverage, with responsibilities for business origination and deal execution for a full range of strategic advisory and capital markets assignments including corporate mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, initial public offerings, leveraged buy-outs, high yield bonds and other investment banking offerings. He has been involved in many of the most significant transactions in the commercial aerospace industry over the last decade.

Mr. Newman began his professional career at General Electric Company (GE) from 2001 to 2006, where he had responsibilities for financial planning and analysis related to various GE business lines. During his tenure, Mr. Newman completed GE’s rigorous Financial Management Program and was certified as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Mr. Newman holds a Bachelor's degree with a double major in Economics and Government & Politics from the University of Maryland, a Master of Science degree in Finance from The Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Chris Bradshaw, Era’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very excited to have Grant join the senior leadership team at Era during this pivotal time in the global helicopter industry. Era’s strong balance sheet and efficient cost structure provide industry-leading financial flexibility and position the Company to capitalize on opportunities presented by the broader market turmoil. Grant has the professional background, relationships and extensive skill set to help lead Era’s pursuit of these strategic opportunities."

