Damen Verolme Rotterdam to refit Stena Drilling semi

AUGUST 2, 2018 — One of Damen Shipyards Group's shipyards with the most experience in the repair and refit of complex offshore structures, Damen Verolme Rotterdam (DVR), has been awarded a contract by Stena Drilling for a refit of its semi-submersible drilling rig Stena Don.

The vessel will arrive at DVR in October 2018 and is expected to remain there for around three months. The most significant aspect of the works will be the installation of an eight-point mooring system prior to the rig being deployed off the U.K.'s Shetland Islands.

Preparations are already underway to ensure that the installation of the mooring system can begin as soon as the Stena Don arrives in Rotterdam. Damen Shipyards Mangalia, Romania, is already fabricating various elements of the system, including the anchor chain blisters and sponsons, Weighing 1,200 tonnes in all, they will later be transferred to Rotterdam.

Other components of the system that are being prepared include eight anchor winches and the fairleads, plus the winch control cabins which will be supplied by Rolls Royce A.S. Modified VFD switchboards and brake resistor units will be delivered by Siemens A.S.

The eight ultra-high-holding power anchors are being supplied by Damen Anchor and Chain Factory in Schiedam, Netherlands.

In addition to the mooring system, the yard will also install strengthening to the hull to comply with the new regulations on mitigation of wave impact forces.

"Stena Drilling is pleased that this strategically important project could be agreed with Damen Verolme, a yard well known to us with proven capabilities and a very good knowledge of the Stena Don," commented Fredrik Samuelsson, Project Manager Stena Drilling. "We are looking forward to taking this fantastic rig to the next level together with DVR."

The Stena Don, a harsh environment, dynamically-positioned, Class 3 semi-submersible drilling rig, can drill in waters up to 500 m deep and has accommodations for 120 personnel.

It was built by the then Kvaerner Warnow Werft Shipyard in Germany in 2001. This will be the rig's fourth visit to Damen Verolme Rotterdam. Its most recent stopover was in July 2015 when it came in for a special periodical survey and a mid-life upgrade.

"We are thrilled with this project", said Bas Loohuis, Commercial Director Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, "in which we will draw on the expertise of several parts of the Damen Group. Not only is it a fantastic project to have at our yard, but it also indicates that the oil and gas market is reviving. The North Sea seems to be one of the first areas that is showing light at the end of the tunnel."