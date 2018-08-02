DSME delivers 180,000 cu.m LNG carrier featuring two new technologies

AUGUST 2, 2018 — Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) reports that Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) has delivered the 180,000 cu.m LNG carrier, LNG Schneeweisschen, jointly ordered by MOL and Itochu Corporation.

The ship has been contracted for several voyages for Düsseldorf, Germany, headquartered Uniper Global Commodities SE and will be managed by MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

LNG Schneeweisschen features two new technologies - a WinGD X-DF slow-speed two-stroke engine that can run on natural gas, MGO and Heavy Fuel Oil, and the DSME Methane Refrigeration System-Full Reliquefaction (MRS-F), which works with the high-efficiency X-DF engine to reliquefy surplus boil off gas and returning it as LNG to the cargo tank.