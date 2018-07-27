VIDEO: Damen Harlingen completes work on Fugro survey vessel

JULY 27, 2018 — Damen Shiprepair's Harlingen, Netherlands, shipyard has completed maintenance and repair works on the Fugro Mercator, a twin-hulled survey vessel operated by Fugro.

Fugro Mercator is a 42.35-m survey vessel deployed in some of the most challenging locations by Fugro for bathymetric and geophysical surveys, cable and pipeline route surveys. The vessel's visit to Damen Shiprepair Harlingen was a scheduled docking for maintenance and repair works.

The shipyard's planned work sheet included overhauling most of the vessel's equipment as well as upgrading its accommodation areas. This consisted of work on the main and auxiliary engines, thrusters and winches, and refitting the kitchen and dining areas.

During the docking, it was decided to upgrade the hull in order to extend the life of the vessel for the time to come. The motivation for this decision was based on the fact that the Fugro Mercator is considered a "one- of" vessel in meeting the needs of the near shore geophysical industry.

"Due to the extensive scope of the project, triggered by the modifications to the hull, a new delivery date of the vessel to the owner was agreed to both Damen and Fugro's satisfaction," states Arjan Sebel, Project Manager at DSHL. "But due to the excellent cooperation with Fugro and the commitment of the yard personnel, the works were completed within the newly agreed timeframe."

"DSHL has proven to be a flexible and trustworthy partner. Their ability to incorporate the hull upgrade in a timely manner resulted in a successful project," says Chris de Bruin, Vessel Superintendent at Fugro.