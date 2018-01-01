Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter and  Six-Months Ended June 30, 2018

MONACO, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2018.



Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders of $10.5 million or $0.10 per share and $23.8 million or $0.22 per share for the three-months and the six-months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Ordered five newbuild containerships from Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, each of approximately 12,690 TEU capacity. Upon their delivery, which is expected between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, the vessels will commence a ten-year time charter to Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

Agreed to purchase two 2013-built, 4,957 TEU wide-beam sister containerships Megalopolis and Marathopolis. Megalopolis was delivered in July and Marathopolis is expected to be delivered latest by the end of September 2018. Both vessels have a seven-year charter with Maersk Line.

Chartered in total 20 vessels over the quarter (excluding the five newbuilds and the two recent secondhand acquisitions).

Declared dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock and dividends on all four classes of its preferred stock.

Members of the Konstantakopoulos family have decided, as has been the case since June 2016 when our Dividend Reinvestment Plan was implemented, to reinvest in full their cash dividends for the quarter in new shares.

See “Financial Summary” and “Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional detail



New Business Developments

A. New acquisitions

In May 2018, we ordered five newbuild containerships from Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, each of approximately 12,690 TEU capacity. The vessels are expected to be delivered between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, and upon delivery, they will commence a ten-year time charter to Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

In June 2018, we agreed to purchase two 2013-built, 4,957 TEU wide-beam containerships, the Megalopolis and the Marathopolis. On July 11, 2018, we took delivery of the Megalopolis which commenced its 7-year time charter with Maersk. Delivery of the second vessel is expected latest by the end of September 2018, following which it will commence its 7-year charter to Maersk.

B. New financing transactions

In July 2018, we entered into a financing agreement for the 2013-built, 4,957 TEU containerships Megalopolis andMarathopolis with a European financial institution. The loan facility will be repayable over 7 years.

C. Vessel disposals

In June 2018, we sold for demolition the 1988-built, 3,842 TEU container vessel Itea.

In July 2018, we agreed to sell for demolition the 1998-built, 1,645 TEU container vessel Padma. The sale is expected to be concluded by the end of July 2018.

D. New charter agreements

The Company has chartered in total 20 vessels over the quarter. More specifically, the Company:

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containership Cape Sounio with ZIM for a period starting from August 4, 2018 and expiring at the charterers’ option during the period from March 4, 2019 to May 4, 2019, at a daily rate of $30,700.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 2000-built, 6,648 TEU containerships Sealand Washington, Sealand Michigan and Sealand Illinois from their original earliest redelivery dates to the period starting from March 1, 2022 to October 1, 2022, at charterers’ option. The new daily rate will be a fixed rate from their original earliest redelivery dates until March 1, 2019 and from thereon a base rate, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions from March 1, 2019 until expiry of the charter.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 2003-built, 6,644 TEU containerships Maersk Kolkata, MSC Kingston and Maersk Kalamata from their original earliest redelivery dates to the period starting from March 1, 2022 to October 1, 2022, at charterers’ option. During the extension period, the new daily rate will be a base rate, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions until expiry of the charter.

- Extended the charter of the 2000-built, 6,648 TEU containership Maersk Kobe with Maersk for a period ranging from February 15, 2019 to May 15, 2019 at a daily rate of $16,000.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 2000-built, 6,648 TEU containership Sealand New York with Maersk for a period of 2 to 4 weeks at charterers’ option, starting from August 8, 2018, at a daily rate of $16,950.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 2005-built, 2,556 TEU containership CMA CGM L’Etoile with CMA CGM for a period starting from June 10, 2018 and expiring at the charterers’ option during the period from March 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019, at a daily rate of $12,250.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 2004-built, 2,586 TEU containership Lakonia with Evergreen for a period of 5 to 8 months at charterers’ option, starting from August 4, 2018, at a daily rate of $11,300.

- Agreed to charter the 1996-built, 1,504 TEU containership Prosper with Evergreen for a period starting from June 18, 2018 and expiring at the charterers’ option during the period from January 5, 2019 to March 5, 2019, at a daily rate of $10,100.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 1991-built, 2,023 TEU containership MSC Sierra II with MSC for a period of 11 to 13 months at charterers’ option, starting from July 1, 2018, at a daily rate of $9,170.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 1991-built, 2,023 TEU containership MSC Namibia II with MSC for a period of 11 to 13 months at charterers’ option, starting from August 2, 2018, at a daily rate of $9,170.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 1995-built, 1,162 TEU containership Zagora with MSC for a period starting from June 1, 2018 and expiring at the charterers’ option during the period from May 1, 2019 to July 1, 2019, at a daily rate of $7,800.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 1994-built, 1,162 TEU containership Petalidi with CMA CGM for a period of 2 to 4 months at charterers’ option, starting from June 26, 2018, at a daily rate of $8,300.

- Agreed to charter the 2008-built, 1,300 TEU containership Michigan with EMES Feedering SRL for a period of 10 to 20 days at charterers’ option, starting from July 14, 2018, at a daily rate of $8,500.

- Agreed to extend the charter of the 2004-built, 4,992 TEU containership Piraeus for a period of about 126 to 168 days, starting from June 2, 2018.

- Exercised its option with ZIM to extend the charters of the 2002-built, 4,992 TEU sister containerships, ZIM Shanghai and Zim New York for the period starting from October 1, 2018 to October 1, 2019, at a market rate plus $1,100 per day per vessel.

E. Dividend announcements

On July 2, 2018, we declared a dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $0.10 per share on our common stock, payable on August 8, 2018, to stockholders of record as of July 23, 2018.



On July 2, 2018, we declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on our Series B Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.531250 per share on our Series C Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.546875 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.554688 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock which were all paid on July 16, 2018 to holders of record as of July 13, 2018.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the second quarter the Company delivered profitable results.

As already announced, we entered into a ten-year charter agreement with Yang Ming for five 12,690 TEU new buildings to be delivered between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.

Last week we finalized the debt financing of the two recently acquired 4,957 TEU wide-beam vessels with a leading European financial institution. We have accepted delivery of the first ship, which commenced its 7-year charter to Maersk.

As common during this period of the year, the market has softened over the last few weeks, and a falling demand for tonnage has pushed up the idle fleet. However, we have chartered 27 ships during the quarter, including our recent acquisitions.

Finally, on the dividends, we declared our 31st consecutive quarterly dividend since going public. Members of the Konstantakopoulos family have decided, as has been the case since June 2016, to reinvest in full their cash dividends in new shares.”

Financial Summary Six-month period ended

June 30, Three-month period ended

June 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data): 2017 2018 2017 2018 Voyage revenue $ 210,541 $ 183,331 $ 105,017 $ 90,577 Accrued charter revenue (1) $ (5,599 ) $ (3,567 ) $ (2,808 ) $ (1,003 ) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $ 204,942 $ 179,764 $ 102,209 $ 89,574 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $ 41,349 $ 23,835 $ 20,575 $ 10,469 Weighted Average number of shares 93,851,789 109,340,800 96,635,709 109,873,071 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $ 0.44 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.10 Net Income $ 46,063 $ 33,467 $ 23,048 $ 14,300 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 35,590 $ 18,685 $ 17,724 $ 6,396 Weighted Average number of shares 93,851,789 109,340,800 96,635,709 109,873,071 Earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.06

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight line basis.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements are described in the notes to the "Fleet List" below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share Six-month period ended June 30, Three-month period ended June 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net Income $ 46,063 $ 33,467 $ 23,048 $ 14,300 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (10,473 ) (14,782 ) (5,324 ) (7,904 ) Net Income available to common stockholders 35,590 18,685 17,724 6,396 Accrued charter revenue (5,599 ) (3,567 ) (2,808 ) (1,003 ) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component 2,078 2,127 1,094 1,193 Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net 4,320 4,041 2,162 2,032 Realized (Gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1) (181 ) (153 ) (213 ) 102 Loss on sale / disposals of vessels 3,638 861 - 861 Swaps’ breakage costs - 1,234 - - Loss on vessel held for sale 2,732 - 2,732 - Loss on asset held for sale by a jointly owned company with York included in equity gain on investments - 668 - 668 (Gain) / loss on derivative instruments, excluding interest accrued and realized on non-hedging derivative instruments (1) (1,229 ) (61 ) (116 ) 220 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 41,349 $ 23,835 $ 20,575 $ 10,469 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares 93,851,789 109,340,800 96,635,709 109,873,071

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock, but before non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating charter rates, realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, loss on sale / disposal of vessels, loss on vessel held for sale, loss on asset held for sale by a jointly owned company with York included in equity gain on investments, swaps’ breakage costs, non-cash general and administrative expenses and non-cash other items, amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net and non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives. "Accrued charter revenue" is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2017

During the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, we had an average of 54.4 and 52.5 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Michigan and Trader with an aggregate capacity of 2,600 TEU and we sold the container vessel Itea with a capacity of 3,842 TEU. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Leonidio, Kyparissia and Maersk Kowloon with an aggregate capacity of 17,385 TEU. In the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, our fleet ownership days totaled 4,948 and 4,778 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Three-month period

ended June 30, Percentage

except percentages) 2017 2018 Change

Change

Voyage revenue $ 105.0 $ 90.6 $ (14.4 ) (13.7 %) Voyage expenses (0.9 ) (1.9 ) 1.0 111.1 % Voyage expenses – related parties (0.8 ) (0.8 ) - - Vessels’ operating expenses (25.5 ) (26.8 ) 1.3 5.1 % General and administrative expenses (1.6 ) (1.2 ) (0.4 ) (25.0 %) Management fees – related parties (4.7 ) (4.9 ) 0.2 4.3 % General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.1 ) (1.2 ) 0.1 9.1 % Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2.0 ) (1.8 ) (0.2 ) (10.0 %) Depreciation (24.4 ) (23.2 ) (1.2 ) (4.9 %) Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net (2.2 ) (2.0 ) (0.2 ) (9.1 %) Loss on sale / disposal of vessels - (0.9 ) 0.9 n.m. Loss on vessel held for sale (2.7 ) - (2.7 ) n.m. Foreign exchange losses - (0.1 ) 0.1 n.m. Interest income 0.5 0.8 0.3 60.0 % Interest and finance costs (17.4 ) (14.8 ) (2.6 ) (14.9 %) Equity gain on investments 0.7 2.9 2.2 314.3 % Other 0.3 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (133.3 %) Loss on derivative instruments (0.2 ) (0.3 ) 0.1 50.0 % Net Income $ 23.0 $ 14.3





(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Three-month period

ended June 30, Percentage

except percentages) 2017 2018 Change

Change

Voyage revenue $ 105.0 $ 90.6 $ (14.4 ) (13.7 %) Accrued charter revenue (2.8 ) (1.0 ) (1.8 ) (64.3 %) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis $ 102.2 $ 89.6 $ (12.6 ) (12.3 %)





Vessels’ operational data Three-month period

ended June 30, Percentage

2017 2018 Change Change

Average number of vessels 52.5 54.4 1.9 3.6 % Ownership days 4,778 4,948 170 3.6 % Number of vessels under dry-docking 2 6 4

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 13.7%, or $14.4 million, to $90.6 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, from $105.0 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased charter rates for certain of our vessels and revenue not earned by three vessels sold for demolition in the third quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2018, which was partly off-set by revenue earned by four secondhand vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2017.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), decreased by 12.3%, or $12.6 million, to $89.6 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, from $102.2 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, amounted to $1.0 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $1.9 million and $0.9 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $0.8 million for each of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 0.75% in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by Costamare Shipping Company S.A. (“Costamare Shipping”) and by Costamare Shipping Services Ltd. (“Costamare Services”) pursuant to the Framework Agreement between Costamare Shipping and us dated November 2, 2015 (the “Framework Agreement”), the Services Agreement between Costamare Services and our vessel-owning subsidiaries dated November 2, 2015 (the “Services Agreement”) and the individual ship-management agreements pertaining to each vessel and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to Blue Net Chartering GmbH & Co. KG (“Blue Net”) pursuant to the Agreement Regarding Charter Brokerage dated January 1, 2018 between Costamare Shipping and Blue Net.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $26.8 million and $25.5 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $1.2 million and $1.6 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively and both include $0.63 million which is part of the annual fee that Costamare Services receives based on the Services Agreement.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our managers pursuant to the Framework Agreement were $4.9 million and $4.7 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $1.2 million, representing the value of the shares issued to Costamare Services on June 29, 2018, pursuant to the Services Agreement. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, the respective amount was $1.1 million, representing the fair value of the shares issued to Costamare Services on June 30, 2017, pursuant to the Services Agreement.

Amortization of Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $1.8 million and $2.0 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, six vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, two vessels underwent and completed their special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 4.9% or $1.2 million, to $23.2 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, from $24.4 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was mainly attributable to depreciation expense not charged during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, due to the sale of three vessels during the twelve month period ended June 30, 2018; partly off-set by the depreciation charged during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, due to the acquisition of one secondhand vessel in fourth quarter of 2017 and two vessels in the second quarter of 2018.

Amortization of Prepaid Lease Rentals, net

Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net was $2.0 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net was $2.2 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Loss on sale / disposal of vessels

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 we recorded a loss of $0.9 million from the sale of vessel Itea, which was classified as Asset held for sale as at December 31, 2017. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, no vessel was sold.

Loss on vessel held for sale

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $2.7 million representing the expected loss from sale for demolition of one of our vessels during the next twelve month period.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $0.8 million and $0.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $14.8 million and $17.4 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased average loan balance during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Equity Gain on Investments

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we recorded an equity gain on investments of $2.9 million representing our share of the net gain of 18 jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated on May 18, 2015 (the “Framework Deed”), between the Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary on the one hand, and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, together with the funds it manages or advises, “York”) on the other hand. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, we recorded an equity gain on investments of $0.7 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed. The increase is mainly attributable to the income generated by certain newbuild vessels that were delivered from the shipyard during 2017 and the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 and commenced their charters.

Loss on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our 14 interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of June 30, 2018 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of June 30, 2018, the fair value of these 14 interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a net asset of $9.7 million. The effective portion of the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) while the ineffective portion is recorded in the consolidated statements of income. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statement of income. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a net gain of $1.1 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $0.1 million has been included in Loss on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Cash Flows Three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended

June 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 46.3 $ 25.4 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (55.7 ) $ (58.0 ) Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities $ 63.4 $ (59.7 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, decreased by $20.9 million to $25.4 million, compared to $46.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased cash from operations of $12.6 million, the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $5.1 million and the increased special survey costs of $3.9 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2017; partly off-set by decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) during the period of $2.8 million.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $58.0 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, which mainly consisted of advance payments for the construction of five newbuild vessels, payments for the acquisition of two secondhand vessels, payment for capital injection into one entity pursuant to the Framework Deed and proceeds we received from the sale for scrap of one vessel.

Net cash used in investing activities was $55.7 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. This amount includes payments for the acquisition of three secondhand vessels and payments for working capital injected into certain entities pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $59.7 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, which mainly consisted of (a) $47.4 million payments relating to our credit facilities and to our sale and leaseback transactions, (b) $4.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the first quarter of 2018 and (c) $1.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock"), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred Stock"), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock") for the period from January 15, 2018 to April 14, 2018 and $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock"), for the period from January 30, 2018 to April 14, 2018.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $63.4 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, which mainly consisted of (a) $91.7 million we received from our follow-on offering in May 2017, net of underwriting discounts and expenses incurred in the offering, (b) $18.3 million net payments relating to our credit facilities and to our sale and leaseback transactions, (c) 3.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the first quarter of 2017 and (d) $1.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock, for the period from January 15, 2017 to April 14, 2017.

Six-month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2017

During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, we had an average of 53.7 and 52.2 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Michigan and Trader with an aggregate capacity of 2,600 TEU and we sold the container vessel Itea with a capacity of 3,842 TEU. In the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Leonidio, Kyparissia and Maersk Kowloon with an aggregate capacity of 17,385 TEU and we sold the container vessels Romanos and the Marina with an aggregate capacity of 8,401 TEU. In the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,718 and 9,456 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Six-month period ended

June 30, Percentage

except percentages) 2017 2018 Change

Change

Voyage revenue $ 210.5 $ 183.3 $ (27.2 ) (12.9 %) Voyage expenses (1.6 ) (3.0 ) 1.4 87.5 % Voyage expenses – related parties (1.6 ) (1.6 ) - - Vessels’ operating expenses (50.8 ) (52.8 ) 2.0 3.9 % General and administrative expenses (2.8 ) (2.8 ) - - Management fees – related parties (9.4 ) (9.6 ) 0.2 2.1 % General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (2.1 ) (2.1 ) - - Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (3.9 ) (3.4 ) (0.5 ) (12.8 %) Depreciation (48.5 ) (46.0 ) (2.5 ) (5.2 %) Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net (4.3 ) (4.0 ) (0.3 ) (7.0 %) Loss on sale / disposal of vessels (3.6 ) (0.9 ) (2.7 ) (75.0 %) Loss on vessel held for sale (2.7 ) - (2.7 ) n.m. Interest income 1.1 1.9 0.8 72.7 % Interest and finance costs (35.3 ) (29.4 ) (5.9 ) (16.7 %) Swaps’ breakage costs - (1.2 ) 1.2 n.m. Equity gain on investments 0.9 5.2 4.3 n.m. Other 0.6 0.2 (0.4 ) (66.7 %) Loss on derivative instruments (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (25.0 %) Net Income $ 46.1 $ 33.5





(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Six-month period ended

June 30, Percentage

except percentages) 2017 2018 Change

Change

Voyage revenue $ 210.5 $ 183.3 $ (27.2 ) (12.9 %) Accrued charter revenue (5.6 ) (3.6 ) (2.0 ) (35.7 %) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis $ 204.9 $ 179.7 $ (25.2 ) (12.3 %) Vessels’ operational data Six-month period ended

June 30,

Percentage

2017

2018

Change Change

Average number of vessels 52.2 53.7 1.5 2.9 % Ownership days 9,456 9,718 262 2.8 % Number of vessels under dry-docking 3 11 8

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 12.9%, or $27.2 million, to $183.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, from $210.5 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased charter rates for certain of our vessels and revenue not earned by three vessels sold for demolition in the third quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2018, which was partly off-set by revenue earned by four secondhand vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2017.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), decreased by 12.3%, or $25.2 million, to $179.7 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, from $204.9 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. Accrued charter revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, amounted to $3.6 million and $5.6 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $3.0 million and $1.6 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $1.6 million for each of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 0.75% in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by Costamare Shipping and by Costamare Services pursuant to the Framework Agreement, the Services Agreement and the individual ship-management agreements pertaining to each vessel and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to Blue Net pursuant to the Agreement Regarding Charter Brokerage dated January 1, 2018 between Costamare Shipping and Blue Net.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $52.8 million and $50.8 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million during each of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and both include $1.3 million which is part of the annual fee that Costamare Services receives based on the Services Agreement.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our managers pursuant to the Framework Agreement were $9.6 million and $9.4 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $2.1 million representing the value of the shares issued to Costamare Services on March 30, 2018 and June 29, 2018, pursuant to the Services Agreement. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, the respective amount was $2.1 million, representing the fair value of the shares issued to Costamare Services on March 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, pursuant to the Services Agreement.

Amortization of Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $3.4 million and $3.9 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, eleven vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, three vessels underwent and completed their special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense decreased by 5.2% or $2.5 million, to $46.0 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, from $48.5 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was mainly attributable to depreciation expense not charged during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, due to the sale of three vessels during the twelve month period ended June 30, 2018; partly off-set by the depreciation charged during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, due to the acquisition of four secondhand vessels during the year ended December 31, 2017 and the acquisition of two during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Amortization of Prepaid Lease Rentals, net

Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net was $4.0 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net was $4.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Loss on sale / disposal of vessels

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 we recorded a loss of $0.9 million from the sale of the vessel Itea, which was classified as Asset held for sale as at December 31, 2017. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a loss of $3.0 million from the sale of the vessel Marina and a loss of $0.6 million from the sale of the vessel Romanos which was classified as Asset held for sale as at December 31, 2016.

Loss on vessel held for sale

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $2.7 million representing the expected loss from sale for demolition of one of our vessels during the next twelve-month period.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $1.9 million and $1.1 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $29.4 million and $35.3 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased average loan balance during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Swaps Breakage Cost

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, we terminated three interest rate derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs of $1.2 million.

Equity Gain on Investments

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, we recorded an equity gain on investments of $5.2 million representing our share of the net gain of 18 jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed, between the Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary on the one hand, and York on the other hand. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, we recorded an equity gain on investments of $0.9 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed. The increase is mainly attributable to the income generated by certain newbuild vessels that were delivered from the shipyard during 2017 and the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 and commenced their charters.

Loss on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our 14 interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of June 30, 2018 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of June 30, 2018, the fair value of these 14 interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a net asset of $9.7 million. The effective portion of the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) while the ineffective portion is recorded in the consolidated statements of income. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statement of income. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, a net gain of $7.7 million has been included in OCI and a net gain of $0.1 million has been included in Loss on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Cash Flows Six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Condensed cash flows Six-month period ended

June 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 98.6 $ 67.0 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (50.8 ) $ (64.9 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (20.4 ) $ (61.1 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, decreased by $31.6 million to $67.0 million, compared to $98.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased cash from operations of $25.2 million and the increased special survey costs of $9.4 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2017; partly off-set by the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $0.1 million and by decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) during the period of $8.9 million.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $64.9 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, which mainly consisted of advance payments for the construction of five newbuild vessels, payments for the acquisition of two secondhand vessels, payments for capital injection into certain entities pursuant to the Framework Deed and proceeds we received from sale for scrap of one vessel.

Net cash used in investing activities was $50.8 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, which consisted of payments for the acquisition of three secondhand vessels and payments for working capital injected into certain entities pursuant to the Framework Deed (net of dividend distributions we received); partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of two vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $61.1 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, which mainly consisted of (a) $148.2 million net payments relating to our credit facilities and to our sale and leaseback transactions, (b) $111.2 million net proceeds we received from our public offering in January 2018, of 4.6 million shares of our Series E Preferred Stock, net of underwriting discounts and expenses incurred in the offering, (c) $9.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 and (d) $1.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $4.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $4.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock, for the periods from October 15, 2017 to January 14, 2018 and January 15, 2018 to April 14, 2018 and $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock, for the period from January 30, 2018 to April 14, 2018.

Net cash used in financing activities was $20.4 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, which mainly consisted of (a) $91.7 million we received from our follow-on offering in May 2017, net of underwriting discounts and expenses incurred in the offering, (b) $93.2 million net payments relating to our credit facilities and to our sale and leaseback transactions, (c) $7.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 and (d) $1.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $4.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $4.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock, for the periods from October 15, 2016 to January 14, 2017 and January 15, 2017 to April 14, 2017.

Change in the manner of presentation of certain items

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU No. 2016-15—Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230)—Classification of Certain Cash Receipts and Cash Payments and ASU No. 2016-18—Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230)—Restricted Cash. In order to conform to the current period presentation, we present comparatives in the condensed statement of cash flows as the new ASUs require.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2018, we had a total cash liquidity of $159.8 million, consisting of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Debt-free vessels

As of July 24, 2018, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels (Refer to fleet list for full details) Vessel Name Year

Built TEU

Capacity CMA CGM L’ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 TRADER 2008 1,300 ELAFONISOS (*) 1999 2,526 MONEMVASIA (*) 1998 2,472 ARKADIA (*) 2001 1,550

(*) Vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York.

Conference Call details:

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 1, 2018. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 10122599.

Live webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com) under the “Investors” section. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 44 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 79 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 538,000 TEU, including five newbuild containerships to be delivered and one containership expected to be delivered latest by the end of September 2018. Eighteen of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in Costamare Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: [email protected]

Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of July 24, 2018, about our fleet of containerships, including our newbuilds on order, the vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year

Built Capacity

(TEU) Current Daily

Charter Rate(1)

(U.S. dollars) Expiration of

Charter(2) 1 TRITON(i)(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(i)(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(i)(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(i)(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(i)(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 CAPE AKRITAS(i) CMA CGM 2016 11,010 (**) September 2018 7 CAPE TAINARO(i) OOCL 2017 11,010 28,250 March 2019 8 CAPE KORTIA(i) Evergreen 2017 11,010 (**) September 2018 9 CAPE SOUNIO(i) ZIM 2017 11,010 30,700(3) March 2019 10 CAPE ARTEMISIO(i) Hapag Lloyd 2017 11,010 27,000 (net) May 2019 11 COSCO GUANGZHOU COSCO 2006 9,469 16,000 August 2018 12 COSCO NINGBO COSCO 2006 9,469 16,000 August 2018 13 COSCO YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 16,000 August 2018 14 COSCO BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 16,000 August 2018 15 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 16,000 September 2018 16 MSC AZOV(ii) MSC 2014 9,403 43,000 December 2023 17 MSC AJACCIO(ii) MSC 2014 9,403 43,000 February 2024 18 MSC AMALFI(ii) MSC 2014 9,403 43,000 March 2024 19 MSC ATHENS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 42,000 January 2023 20 MSC ATHOS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 42,000 February 2023 21 VALOR Evergreen 2013 8,827 41,700 April 2020 22 VALUE Evergreen 2013 8,827 41,700 April 2020 23 VALIANT Evergreen 2013 8,827 41,700 June 2020 24 VALENCE Evergreen 2013 8,827 41,700 July 2020 25 VANTAGE Evergreen 2013 8,827 41,700 September 2020 26 NAVARINO PIL 2010 8,531 (*) February 2019 27 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 16,000 June 2022 28 MAERSK KAWASAKI Maersk 1997 7,403 15,000 August 2018 29 KURE COSCO 1996 7,403 16,350 April 2019 30 NILEDUTCH PANTHER NileDutch 1997 7,403 12,750 November 2018 31 MSC METHONI MSC 2003 6,724 29,000 September 2021 32 SEALAND NEW YORK Maersk 2000 6,648 16,950(4) August 2018 33 MAERSK KOBE Maersk 2000 6,648 16,000 February 2019 (5) 34 SEALAND WASHINGTON Maersk 2000 6,648 (*) March 2022(6) 35 SEALAND MICHIGAN Maersk 2000 6,648 26,100 March 2022(7) 36 SEALAND ILLINOIS Maersk 2000 6,648 26,100 March 2022(7) 37 MAERSK KOLKATA Maersk 2003 6,644 26,100 March 2022(8) 38 MSC KINGSTON Maersk 2003 6,644 26,100 March 2022(8) 39 MAERSK KALAMATA Maersk 2003 6,644 26,100 March 2022(8) 40 VENETIKO Hapag Lloyd 2003 5,928 11,750 November 2018 41 ENSENADA (i) ONE 2001 5,576 16,000 February 2019 42 ZIM NEW YORK ZIM 2002 4,992 8,401 September 2019(9) 43 ZIM SHANGHAI ZIM 2002 4,992 8,401 September 2019(9) 44 PIRAEUS (*) 2004 4,992 (*) October 2018 45 LEONIDIO(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 December 2024 46 KYPARISSIA(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 November 2024 47 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 (*) July 2025 48 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4.957 (*) September 2025(10) 49 OAKLAND EXPRESS Hapag Lloyd 2000 4,890 8,800 February 2019 50 HALIFAX EXPRESS Hapag Lloyd 2000 4,890 8,800 February 2019 51 SINGAPORE EXPRESS Hapag Lloyd 2000 4,890 8,800 February 2019 52 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 7,600 August 2018 53 MSC KORONI MSC 1998 3,842 13,500 September 2018 54 POLAR ARGENTINA(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 October 2024 55 POLAR BRASIL(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025 56 LAKONIA Evergreen 2004 2,586 11,300(11) January 2019 57 CMA CGM L’ETOILE CMA CGM 2005 2,556 12,250 March 2019 58 ELAFONISOS(i) MSC 1999 2,526 (*) January 2019 59 AREOPOLIS Evergreen 2000 2,474 9,100 August 2018 60 MONEMVASIA(i) Maersk 1998 2,472 9,250 November 2021 61 MESSINI Evergreen 1997 2,458 10,250 September 2018 62 MSC REUNION MSC 1992 2,024 6,800 September 2018 63 MSC NAMIBIA II MSC 1991 2,023 9,170(12) July 2019 64 MSC SIERRA II MSC 1991 2,023 9,170 June 2019 65 MSC PYLOS MSC 1991 2,020 6,800 January 2019 66 PADMA(i) - 1998 1,645 - Contracted for sale 67 NEAPOLIS Evergreen 2000 1,645 8,300 August 2018 68 ARKADIA(i) Evergreen 2001 1,550 10,400 September 2018 69 PROSPER Evergreen 1996 1,504 10,100 January 2019 70 MICHIGAN EMES 2008 1,300 8,500 July 2018 71 TRADER - 2008 1,300 - - 72 ZAGORA MSC 1995 1,162 7,800 May 2019 73 PETALIDI(i) CMA CGM 1994 1,162 8,300 August 2018 74 LUEBECK MSC 2001 1,078 6,500 January 2019

Newbuilds

Vessel Name

Shipyard Capacity

(TEU) Charterer Expected

Delivery(13) 1 YZJ2015-2057 Jiangsu Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Group 12,690 Yang Ming Q2 2020 2 YZJ2015-2058 Jiangsu Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Group 12,690 Yang Ming Q3 2020 3 YZJ2015-2059 Jiangsu Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Group 12,690 Yang Ming Q3 2020 4 YZJ2015-2060 Jiangsu Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Group 12,690 Yang Ming Q2 2021 5 YZJ2015-2061 Jiangsu Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Group 12,690 Yang Ming Q2 2021

(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters could expire. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.

(3) This charter rate will start on August 4, 2018.

(4) This charter rate will start on August 8, 2018 for a period of 2 to 4 weeks at charterer’s option. Until then the charter rate will be $14,000 per day.

(5) Charterer exercised its option to extend the charter for a period ranging from February 15, 2019 to May 15, 2019 at daily rate of $16,000.

(6) The daily rate for Sealand Washington will be a fixed rate until March 1, 2019. From March 1, 2019, the daily rate will be a base rate, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions until expiry of the charter.

(7) This charter rate will be earned by Sealand Michigan and Sealand Illinois until August 21, 2018 and October 5, 2018, respectively. From the aforementioned dates and until March 1, 2019 both vessels will earn a fixed daily charter rate. From March 1, 2019, the daily rate for each vessel will be a base rate, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions until expiry of the charter.

(8) This charter rate will be earned by Maersk Kolkata, MSC Kingston and Maersk Kalamata until November 14, 2019, February 28, 2020 and April 12, 2020, respectively. From the aforementioned dates, the daily rate for each of the three vessels, will be a base rate, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions until expiry of the charter.

(9) The amounts in the table reflect the current charter terms, giving effect to our agreement with Zim under its 2014 restructuring plan. Based on this agreement, we have been granted charter extensions and have been issued equity securities representing 1.2% of Zim’s equity and approximately $8.2 million in interest bearing notes maturing in 2023. In May 2018, the Company exercised its option to extend the charters of Zim New York and Zim Shanghai for a one year period at market rate plus $1,100 per day per vessel while the notes remain outstanding. The rate for this fourth optional year is expected to be determined in September 2018.

(10) This charter will commence on vessel’s delivery which is expected latest by the end of September.

(11) This charter rate will start on August 4, 2018. Until then the charter rate will be $8,500 per day.

(12) This charter rate will start on August 2, 2018. Until then the charter rate will be $6,800 per day.

(13) Based on latest shipyard construction schedule, subject to change.



(i) Denotes vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed. The Company holds an equity interest ranging between 25% and 49% in each of the vessel-owning entities.

(ii) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.



(*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates which are treated as confidential.

(**) Vessel’s daily charter rate is in the mid-twenty thousands of dollars.

COSTAMARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Income Six-months ended June 30, Three-months ended June 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

2017 2018 2017 2018 REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 210,541 $ 183,331 $ 105,017 $ 90,577 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (1,573 ) (3,037 ) (878 ) (1,943 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (1,579 ) (1,588 ) (788 ) (783 ) Vessels' operating expenses (50,847 ) (52,842 ) (25,512 ) (26,774 ) General and administrative expenses (2,804 ) (2,785 ) (1,622 ) (1,241 ) Management fees - related parties (9,387 ) (9,551 ) (4,655 ) (4,905 ) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (2,078 ) (2,127 ) (1,094 ) (1,193 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (3,911 ) (3,358 ) (2,012 ) (1,824 ) Depreciation (48,515 ) (45,963 ) (24,440 ) (23,218 ) Amortization of prepaid lease rentals, net (4,320 ) (4,041 ) (2,162 ) (2,032 ) Loss on sale / disposal of vessels (3,638 ) (861 ) - (861 ) Loss on vessel held for sale (2,732 ) - (2,732 ) - Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 31 (18 ) (12 ) (114 ) Operating income $ 79,188 $ 57,160 $ 39,110 $ 25,689 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income $ 1,116 $ 1,878 $ 545 $ 878 Interest and finance costs (35,338 ) (29,378 ) (17,437 ) (14,790 ) Swaps’ breakage cost - (1,234 ) - - Equity gain on investments 887 5,199 682 2,889 Other 606 95 368 (40 ) Loss on derivative instruments (396 ) (253 ) (220 ) (326 ) Total other income / (expenses) $ (33,125 ) $ (23,693 ) $ (16,062 ) $ (11,389 ) Net Income $ 46,063 $ 33,467 $ 23,048 $ 14,300 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (10,473 ) (14,782 ) (5,324 ) (7,904 ) Net Income available to common stockholders $ 35,590 $ 18,685 $ 17,724 $ 6,396 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 93,851,789 109,340,800 96,635,709 109,873,071





COSTAMARE INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, As of June 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,986 $ 124,392 Restricted cash 7,238 5,199 Accounts receivable 1,324 1,329 Inventories 9,662 9,666 Due from related parties 5,273 2,506 Fair value of derivatives 112 2,921 Insurance claims receivable 2,091 2,459 Prepaid lease rentals 8,752 8,752 Asset held for sale 7,315 - Accrued charter revenue 185 - Prepayments and other 5,697 5,484 Total current assets $ 226,635 $ 162,708 FIXED ASSETS, NET: Capital leased assets $ 415,665 $ 408,840 Vessels and advances, net 1,579,509 1,606,655 Total fixed assets, net $ 1,995,174 $ 2,015,495 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Equity method investments $ 161,897 $ 172,388 Prepaid lease rentals, non-current 42,918 38,579 Deferred charges, net 15,429 23,239 Accounts receivable, non-current 1,800 7,541 Restricted cash 32,661 30,256 Fair value of derivatives, non-current 4,358 6,791 Other non-current assets 9,426 9,676 Total assets $ 2,490,298 $ 2,466,673 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 206,318 $ 137,101 Accounts payable 6,314 6,858 Due to related parties 203 155 Capital lease obligations 32,874 33,569 Accrued liabilities 10,755 11,214 Unearned revenue 15,310 13,687 Fair value of derivatives 3,307 182 Other current liabilities 1,627 1,541 Total current liabilities $ 276,708 $ 204,307 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 644,662 $ 581,282 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 339,332 322,410 Unearned revenue, net of current portion 11,057 7,717 Total non-current liabilities $ 995,051 $ 911,409 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock $ - $ - Common stock 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,175,774 1,301,465 Retained earnings 43,723 42,778 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) (969 ) 6,703 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,218,539 $ 1,350,957 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,490,298 $ 2,466,673





Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/24/1541550/0/en/Costamare-Inc-Reports-Results-for-the-Second-Quarter-and-Six-Months-Ended-June-30-2018.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003