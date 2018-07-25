New MAN PrimeServ service center opens in Zhousan, China

JULY 25, 2018 – MAN Energy Solutions reports that a new 580 sq.m MAN PrimeServ Service Station / Workshop has opened on Liuheng Island, Zhoushan, China. It is located within Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard Co., Ltd, the largest privately-owned shipyard in China.

Around 50 participants from major shipowners, partners and shipyards attended the July 18 opening ceremony, where the new workshop was unveiled by Jeffrey Ang, Managing Director of MAN Energy Solutions China and Head of Asia Pacific Engine & Marine Systems, and Xia Songkang, General Director of Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard Co., Ltd.

"Customer-oriented service is the key to our PrimeServ business", said Jeffrey Ang at the opening ceremony. "The launch of the new PrimeServ service station will ensure more prompt service for shipowners calling at Xinya Shipyard for dockings and repairs."

As the first service center acting in cooperation with a local shipyard, the PrimeServ workshop will be staffed with four engineers, one sales manager and four fitters. The service station is customized to MAN's needs and standards with specialized tools such as a 10-ton overhead crane, dynamic balancing machine, honing machine and lathe. Besides onboard service, MAN PrimeServ will provide repair and overhaul services for diesel engines, propellers and turbochargers with the new facility.

The PrimeServ workshop has been opened as part of a service agreement between MAN and Xinya signed during MarinTec China 2017.

"With the support from MAN, we are very glad to launch the service centre ahead of schedule", commented Xia Songkang. "We look forward to working together with MAN to add value to customers calling at our yard."