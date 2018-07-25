Teri LaForest joins Bristol Harbor Group

JULY 25, 2018 – Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) reports that the most recent addition to its naval architecture and marine engineering practice is Teri LaForest.

She holds an M.S.E. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan (U of M), located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and has joined BHGI as a Naval Architect.

During her sophomore year of college LaForest participated in a summer study abroad program through the U of M - Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute in Shanghai, China. While at U of M, she interned at General Dynamics, NASSCO in San Diego, CA and at Glosten in Seattle, WA.

LaForest was the social chair for the Quarterdeck Honorary Society, President of U of M’s Habitat for Humanity club, graduate student instructor for the senior-level naval architecture design courses at U of M and is currently the Electronic Media Chair for the SNAME Student Steering Committee.